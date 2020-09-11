170th Day Of Lockdown

Cricket in South Africa in trouble as its national government takes over CSA

SASCOC has alleged several instances of maladministration and malpractice since at least December 2019
The South African cricket team in action. (AP)
In a major setback to cricket in South Africa, its national government on Thursday suspended the apex cricket regulator, Cricket South Africa (CSA), on charges of alleged maladministration and malpractice. In a move which is in contravention of the ICC rules, the national government has now taken over the administration of the sport in the country.

The latest development comes amid several deadly blows to the cricket administration in the country: Racism issue, payment row and corruption charges.

 

"the CSA board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board (the company secretary, the acting CEO, the CFO and the COO) are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay" pending the outcome of a month-long investigation by a task team," letters from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) read.

SASCOC has alleged several instances of maladministration and malpractice since at least December 2019 have caused "great concern and consternation" amongst many stakeholders, including former and current members of the national team, sponsors, and the cricket-loving public.

 

SASCOC is a special body which looks after the relationship between the government and sport federations, and is bestowed with the power to CSA under the national government's command.

The SASCOC's decision, taken during a meeting on Tuesday, was passed by a unanimous vote. But this has also endangered the status of international cricket in South Africa as ICC rules prevent direct government interference in running cricket bodies of a country.

If South Africa is barred from international cricket, it would be the second country to face such an ignominy in recent history after neighbouring Zimbabwe.

 

In fact, South Africa will also become the first country to be banned from international cricket for the second time. The country had been banned from playing any international sport between 1970 and 1990 due to the policy of Apartheid practiced by the Afrikaner-led government. 

Tags: cricket south africa (csa), south african government, sascoc


