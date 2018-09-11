search on deccanchronicle.com
LIVE| ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul scores 50

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 11, 2018, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 4:25 pm IST
Score after 20 overs, India 62-3 (trail by 401 runs): Rahane 10(53)*, Rahul 50(57)*; Broad 6-1-17-1
London: India face an uphill task as they aim to keep England at bay on the final day of the fifth Test. KL Rahul is at the crease with Ajinkya Rahane.

India 62-3 after 20 overs:

 

FIFTY! KL Rahul strikes a half-century, the first by an Indian opener this series. Can he convert it into something big?

Preview:

England look to make it 4-1 in Alastair Cook’s farewell party with a defeat looking inevitable for the Indians as they finished day four on 58-3.

After a massive 259-run partnership between Joe Root and Cook, Hanuma Vihari removed both the set batsmen as the hosts finished at 423-8 before putting Virat Kohli and co to bat.

India endured a miserable start losing both Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara to James Anderson in the third over. Stuart Broad soon struck a huge blow with the wicket of Kohli for nought, that made things difficult for the visitors.

KL Rahul has so far battled with grit as he nears a half-century and alongside Ajinkya Rahane, they have a mountain to climb.

England will want to finish on a high but the question is how long can the Indian batsmen sustain the bowling attack?  

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3HD.

LIVE| ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul scores 50

KL Rahul celebrates after scoring his 50. (Photo: AP)
 

