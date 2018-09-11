LIVE| ENG vs IND, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul scores 50

London: India face an uphill task as they aim to keep England at bay on the final day of the fifth Test. KL Rahul is at the crease with Ajinkya Rahane.

India 62-3 after 20 overs:

FIFTY! KL Rahul strikes a half-century, the first by an Indian opener this series. Can he convert it into something big?

Free stroking 50 from KL Rahul. Wonder if this is the way we will see him bat in test cricket from now. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2018

Preview:

England look to make it 4-1 in Alastair Cook’s farewell party with a defeat looking inevitable for the Indians as they finished day four on 58-3.

After a massive 259-run partnership between Joe Root and Cook, Hanuma Vihari removed both the set batsmen as the hosts finished at 423-8 before putting Virat Kohli and co to bat.

India endured a miserable start losing both Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara to James Anderson in the third over. Stuart Broad soon struck a huge blow with the wicket of Kohli for nought, that made things difficult for the visitors.

KL Rahul has so far battled with grit as he nears a half-century and alongside Ajinkya Rahane, they have a mountain to climb.

England will want to finish on a high but the question is how long can the Indian batsmen sustain the bowling attack?

Day 5 about to get underway here at The Oval.#TeamIndia in a huddle one last time on this tour.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CzXqtpL8zY — BCCI (@BCCI) September 11, 2018

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3HD.