Sports Cricket 11 Feb 2020 K L Rahul's hun ...
Sports, Cricket

K L Rahul's hundred goes in vain, New Zealand compete 3-0 sweep

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2020, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 3:29 pm IST
India suffer their first whitewash of a series in more than a decade
India's KL Rahul celebrates his century during the One Day cricket International between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Zealand won the match to complete a whitewash of the series. (AP)
 India's KL Rahul celebrates his century during the One Day cricket International between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. New Zealand won the match to complete a whitewash of the series. (AP)

Mt. Maunganui (New Zealand): K L Rahul struck a combative 112 but New Zealand completed a 3-0 whitewash of India by winning the third ODI by five wickets here on Tuesday.

Rahul helped India recover from a shaky start to post a challenging 296 for 7 but the Kiwis overhauled the target with 17 balls to spare.

 

This is the first whitewash India has suffered in an ODI series in more than a decade.

Sent in to bat, India were down 62 for 3 in the 13th over after the dismissals of Mayank Agarwal (1), captain Virat Kohli (9) and Prithvi Shaw (40) but Rahul got a useful partner in in-form Shreyas Iyer (62) to take India to a competitive total.

Rahul, who hit nine fours and two sixes during his 113-ball innings, and Iyer stitched together a partnership of exactly 100 runs from 18.2 overs for the fourth wicket.

After the end of the promising innings of Iyer, Rahul shared another 107 runs for the fifth wicket with Manish Pandey (42).

The Kiwis were off to a confident start in their chase with Martin Guptill (66) and Henry Nicholls (80) and putting on a 106-run stand. However, wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets to bring India back in the game.

Colin de Grandhomme (58) and Tom Latham (32), though, took their side past the finish line with an unbeaten 80-run partnership.

Brief scores:

India: 296 for 7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 112, Shreyas Iyer 62; Hamish Bennett 4/64).

New Zealand: 300 for 5 in 47.1 overs. (H Nocholls 80, M Guptill 66; Y Chahal 3/47). 

...
Tags: kl rahul, india v new zealand, india whitewash, shreyas iyer, martin guptill, henry nicholls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday berated his bowlers for their mediocre performance as he tried to explain the team's first ODI series whitewash in over three decades, saying that the visitors lacked composure all through. (Photo:AFP)

Lacked composure, didn't deserve to win: Virat Kohli on ODI series loss

Australia coach Justin Langer said that the youngsters can learn so much from the inclusion of the former legends in the coaching staff. (Photo:AFP)

Youngsters can learn so much from former legends: Justin Langer

After facing a semifinal exit in the ICC World Cup 2019, Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch said that the side peaked early in the tournament. (Photo:AFP)

Australia peaked early in World Cup 2019: Aaron Finch

Henry Nicholls scored 80 (103 balls) and Martin Guptill made 66 off 46 balls as the Black Caps scored 300 for five in 47.1 overs. Colin de Grandhomme smacked 58 not out off 28 balls at the end to help seal the win with 17 balls to spare. (Photo:AFP)

High-flying Kiwis inflict first ODI series whitewash on India in 31 years



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
 

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

Cybercriminals use brand impersonation, social engineering, and phishing to steal login credentials and access an email account.
 

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

The earbuds are made of premium materials and at each end, there are magnets that can be used for stowage.
 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

David Warner, Ellyse Perry top winners at 2020 Australian cricket awards

Opener David Warner received Allan Border Medal, while all-rounder Ellyse Perry bagged Belinda Clarke medal in the 2020 Australian Cricket Awards on Monday. (Photo:twitter)

David Warner considering T20I retirement to prolong career in Test and ODI

In what can be termed as a shocking revelation, Australia's opener David Warner has said that he might consider giving up on the shortest format of the game after the two successive T20 World Cups. The left-handed batsman is considering retirement from the shortest format to prolong his career. (Photo:AFP)

KL Rahul's career 4th ton powers India to 296/7 vs NZ in 3rd ODI

KL Rahul struck his fourth career century to rescue the Indian innings from a precarious position and take it to a challenging 296 for 7 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday. (Photo:AFP)

2 Indian, 3 Bangla players found guilty by ICC for brawl after U-19 World Cup final

Bangladesh players celebrate after defeating India in the final of the under-19 Cricket World Cup in Pochefstroom, South Africa. (PTI)

India hope for top order blitzkrieg to avoid 3-0 whitewash

India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham