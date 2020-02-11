Sports Cricket 11 Feb 2020 2 Indian, 3 Bangla p ...
Sports, Cricket

2 Indian, 3 Bangla players found guilty by ICC for brawl after U-19 World Cup final

PTI
Published Feb 11, 2020, 9:07 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2020, 9:07 am IST
Akash Singh, Ravi Bishnoi of India and Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan of Bangladesh accept charges
Bangladesh players celebrate after defeating India in the final of the under-19 Cricket World Cup in Pochefstroom, South Africa. (PTI)
 Bangladesh players celebrate after defeating India in the final of the under-19 Cricket World Cup in Pochefstroom, South Africa. (PTI)

Dubai: Two Indian players-- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladeshis have been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for involvement in the quarrel just after the U-19 cricket World Cup summit clash in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Sunday.

Akash and Bishnoi and three Bangladeshi players -- Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan -- were found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct after a few players from both sides nearly came to blows after Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win their maiden U-19 World Cup title.

 

"Five players have been found guilty of a Level 3 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel ... (they) were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5," the ICC said in a statement.

"All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy," it added.

A near brawl broke out after Bangladesh’s historic win over India in the final. The Bangladesh players were aggressive during the Indian innings with lead pacer Shoriful Islam frequently sledging the Indian batsmen.

As soon as the match ended, Bangladeshi players rushed into the playing area.

"India's Akash accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years," the ICC said.

Compatriot Bishnoi accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of five suspension points, which equates to five demerit points.

"Bishnoi also accepted a level 1 charge of breaching Article 2.5 for a separate incident during the match, where he used language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter following the dismissal of Avishek Das in the 23rd over," said the ICC.

"For this he received a further two demerit points meaning seven demerit points will remain on his record for the next two years."

Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of ten suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

Shamim Hossain accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of eight suspension points, which equates to six demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

Rakibul Hasan accepted the charge of breaching Article 2.21 and has received a sanction of four suspension points, which equates to five demerit points, which will remain on his record for two years.

All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongni Jele. Level 3 breaches carry a minimum penalty of four suspension points and a maximum penalty of 12 suspension points.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or U-19 level. One suspension point equals a player being ineligible for one ODI or T20I, U-19 or A team international match.

...
Tags: icc, under-9 world cup, post-match incidents, akash singh, ravi bishnoi, md. towhid hridoy, shamim hossain, rakibul hasan, bangladesh u-19, india u-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward says this summer’s transfer window is an “important opportunity” for the club to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League and Champions League. (Photo:AFP)

Ed Woodward promises of squad overhaul, says summer rebuild for Man Utd

KL Rahul struck his fourth career century to rescue the Indian innings from a precarious position and take it to a challenging 296 for 7 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday. (Photo:AFP)

KL Rahul's career 4th ton powers India to 296/7 vs NZ in 3rd ODI

Players of different categories pose at the prize distribution ceremony of the AIFF Golden Baby League at the Sreenidhi Football Academy in Hyderabad.

Sreenidhi boys win baby football league

Winners of Telangana Open Super Big Bore Shooting pose with their trophies at the Aman Sanghi 300m Rifle Big Bore Shooting Ranges in Sanghi Nagar near Hyderabad.

Gusti, Shafath top shots at State shooting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Instagram's ‘Unlabel India’ campaign to enable youth to express themselves safely

The campaign builds over the successes of the ‘Unlabel’ content series that was launched last year by Instagram and Yuvaa. (Photo: MediaBrief)
 

Beware: Attackers find new ways to avoid detection when compromising email accounts

Cybercriminals use brand impersonation, social engineering, and phishing to steal login credentials and access an email account.
 

JVC HA-FX65BN earphones review: Active noise-cancelling for a focused workout!

The earbuds are made of premium materials and at each end, there are magnets that can be used for stowage.
 

Jeep Compass 2.0-litre diesel-automatic mileage: Claimed vs real

The Compass diesel-automatic range now starts from Rs 21.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh for the top-spec.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

KL Rahul's career 4th ton powers India to 296/7 vs NZ in 3rd ODI

KL Rahul struck his fourth career century to rescue the Indian innings from a precarious position and take it to a challenging 296 for 7 in the third and final ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday. (Photo:AFP)

India hope for top order blitzkrieg to avoid 3-0 whitewash

India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series whitewash when it clashes with a high-flying New Zealand in the third and final One-day International, here on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)

Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner recalled as illness strikes Kiwi bowlers

Legspinner Ish Sodhi and pace bowler Blair Tickner have been called back into New Zealand’s one-day squad for their final clash with India on Tuesday after illness swept through the team at the weekend. (Photo:AFP)

Tim Southee happy with New Zealand's performance in ODI series

As New Zealand have already sealed the three-match ODI series against India, pacer Tim Southee expressed happiness over his team's performance and said their ODI games have been great. (Photo:AP)

Quinton de Kock has very smart cricketing brain: Mark Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher is all praise for skipper Quinton de Kock as he said that the wicket-keeper batsman has got a 'very smart cricketing brain'. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham