Sports Cricket 11 Jan 2020 Allround India thras ...
Sports, Cricket

Allround India thrash Sri Lanka by 78 runs to clinch series 2-0

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2020, 1:31 am IST
Updated Jan 11, 2020, 1:59 am IST
Rahul set the tone playing a cut shot off rival skipper Lasith Malinga for his first boundary.
Shikhar Dhawan en route to his fifty in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday. (Photo: AP)
 Shikhar Dhawan en route to his fifty in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday. (Photo: AP)

Pune: Shikhar Dhawan silenced his critics, K. L. Rahul sizzled as usual and the trio of fast bowlers were intimidating in India’s lopsided 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20 International on Friday, sealing the series 2-0.

India were sent into bat by Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga but on a flat track, the hosts managed an above-par 201 for 6, largely due to Dhawan (52 off 36 balls) and Rahul’s (54 off 36 balls) opening stand of 97 in little less than 11 overs. Shardul Thakur (21 not out off 8 balls) used his long handle to a good effect and Manish Pandey (31 off 18 balls) hardly showed any rustiness adding 37 runs in final 2.2 overs to take the score past 200-run mark.

 

In reply, Sri Lanka managed only 123 runs in 15.5 overs as there was simply no resistance from the islanders with the gulf in class being so evident. Eight Sri Lankan batsmen failed to reach double figures with Dhananjaya De Silva (51) and Angelo Mathews (31) adding 68 for the fifth wicket. They lost four wickets in the Powerplay overs and there was no coming back from that position.

It was primarily due to the pace and bounce generated by Jasprit Bumrah (1/5 in 2 overs), Shardul Thakur (2/19 in 3 overs) and the ever-improving Navdeep Saini (3/28 in 3.5 overs), who again bowled an unplayable yorker to get Kusal Perera out.

In fact, skipper Virat Kohli could be lauded for promoting Sanju Samson (6) and Pandey, who have been benched for the longest time. While Samson fluffed his lines, Pandey did his case no harm with a useful knock towards the end.

Put into bat, Dhawan, who has been under pressure for some time smashed seven boundaries and a six in his 97-run opening stand with the in-form Rahul who also hit an over boundary along with five fours.

However, the hosts suffered a middle-order collapse with Sri Lankan wrist spinners Wanidu Hasaranga (1-27) and chinaman Lakshan Sandakan (3-35) spun their web around the batsmen on a flat track. But Pandey, playing his first game of the tournament and Thakur once again revelling in his role as a lower-order pinch-hitter (22 not out off 8 balls; 1x4, 2x6) ensured that the hosts crossed 200-run mark.

Rahul set the tone playing a cut shot off rival skipper Lasith Malinga for his first boundary. Dhawan got an early ‘life’, when Dasun Shanaka dropped one at deep square leg. Rahul, then hit two consecutive boundaries, both drives, off Angelo Mathews as India raced to 22/0.

The visitors introduced off-spinner Dhananjaya De Silva in the fourth over, but Dhawan welcomed him with a four over long-on. Rahul then dispatched a Silva full-toss over long leg for a maximum as India amassed 13 runs in it. Dhawan changed his gears as he hammered two boundaries in fifth over as India reached team total of 50.

Making optimum use of the life, Dhawan smashed back-to-back fours, slashing one over backward point and another through extra cover off pacer Lahiru Kumara. The duo was coasting along well as India after 9 overs were 82/0. After two quiet overs, Dhawan smashed Hasaranga over deep mid-wicket for a six.

...
Tags: k. l. rahul, shikhar dhawan, t20 international, lasith malinga
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune


Latest From Sports

Archer Shivangini Gohain is seen sitting on a wheelchair with the arrow embedded in her shoulder.

Shivangini Gohai’s surgery successful

Abdul Rafeay

Abdul Rafeay scores an unbeaten century

Shivangini Gohain

Archer Shivangini could have become quadriplegic if someone pulled out the arrow

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Abdul Rafeay scores an unbeaten century

Abdul Rafeay

Marnus Labuschagne aims to emulate Virat Kohli and dominate across all forms

In-form Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne says he considers the upcoming ODI series against India a big opportunity in his quest to emulate Virat Kohli and Steve Smith across all formats. (Photo:AFP)

Shane Warne’s baggy green cap fetches A$1m for bushfire relief

Autsralian cricketer Shane Warne poses with his green baggy cap which fetched 1 million australian dollars. Twitter image.

We have more passion than Indian cricketers: Pakistan U-19 World Cup coach

Representational image

Boundary catch beyond the rope out or not?

Hobart Hurricanes player Ben Laughlin celebrates a wicket. Twitter image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham