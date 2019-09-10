Sports Cricket 10 Sep 2019 Big relief for Moham ...
Sports, Cricket

Big relief for Mohammed Shami as Court stays arrest warrant

PTI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Shami had challenged the ACJM order in the District and Sessions Court.
District and Sessions Judge Rai Chattopadhyay stayed the warrant issued against Shami by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) on September 2. (Photo:AFP)
 District and Sessions Judge Rai Chattopadhyay stayed the warrant issued against Shami by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) on September 2. (Photo:AFP)

A district court on Monday stayed an arrest warrant against Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in connection with a case of alleged domestic violence filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

District and Sessions Judge Rai Chattopadhyay stayed the warrant issued against Shami by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) on September 2.

 

Shami had challenged the ACJM order in the District and Sessions Court.

Shami’s counsel Sheikh Salim Rahaman said that it was pleaded before Judge Chattopadhyay that after the filing of chargesheet in a case, the magistrate has to issue summons against the accused.

Rahaman claimed that failing to appear before a court on summons may invite a warrant being issued by the magistrate.

He claimed that the ACJM had instead of issuing the summons, issued a warrant of arrest against Shami.

The ACJM had issued the arrest warrant against cricketer Shami, saying he should surrender within 15 days of returning to the country. Shami was on the West Indies tour with the Indian cricket team when the warrant was issued.

Taking note that the pacer was away on ‘national duty’, the ACJM had kept in abeyance execution of the warrant till 15 days after his return to the country, according to Rahaman.

The ACJM had directed that Shami would have to surrender before the court within 15 days of returning to India, failing which the arrest warrant would be executed against him.

Jahan had filed the case of domestic violence against Shami and some of his family members in early 2018.

...
Tags: mohammed shami, hashin jahan


Latest From Sports

Geoffrey Boycott and Andrew Strauss both received the honour for their services to sport after outstanding careers for England. (Photo:AFP)

England greats Geoffrey Boycott, Andrew Strauss given knighthoods

Diego Matos is currently ranked 373 in doubles, with a highest singles ranking of 580 in April 2012. (Photo: Twitter)

Tennis player handed life ban for match-fixing

Pollard said he is 'truly honoured' over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)

Kieron Pollard named West Indies ODI, T20I captain

If Australia manage to avoid defeat in the fifth Test against England at The Oval starting Thursday, Tim Paine will join the list of Australia captains who have led the team to an Ashes series win in England. It is a feat no Australia captain has achieved since Steve Waugh oversaw a 4-1 success 18 years ago. (Photo:AP)

'Accidental' Australia captain Tim Paine on verge of Ashes landmark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mi Band 4 India launch date finally revealed

The Mi Band 4 is teh first Mi Band to come with a coloured 0.95-inch AMOLED screen.
 

iPhone 11 to come with amazing breakthrough feature

Where R1 trumps the M-series coprocessor is that it makes use a lot more sensors than the motion coprocessor to produce even more accurate information of where the device is.
 

Now, pick up e-commerce deliveries from railway stations!

Dedicated delivery kiosks will be set up at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan as part of the tie-up. (Photo: Indian Railways)
 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Kieron Pollard named West Indies ODI, T20I captain

Pollard said he is 'truly honoured' over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)

'Accidental' Australia captain Tim Paine on verge of Ashes landmark

If Australia manage to avoid defeat in the fifth Test against England at The Oval starting Thursday, Tim Paine will join the list of Australia captains who have led the team to an Ashes series win in England. It is a feat no Australia captain has achieved since Steve Waugh oversaw a 4-1 success 18 years ago. (Photo:AP)

England name unchanged squad for final Ashes test

England are now looking to avoid their first series defeat at home to the visitors since 2001 when they lost 4-1 to an Australian side led by Steve Waugh. Stuart Broad celebrates fall of Australian wicket with teammates Ben Stokes and Co. (Photo:AP)

10 Sri Lankan players including Lasith Malinga opt out of Pakistan tour

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is among 10 players who have opted out of the forthcoming tour to Pakistan where the team is scheduled to play three-match ODI and T20I series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday. (Photo:AFP)

Fitting end to my Test career, says Mohammad Nabi after Afghanistan's win vs B'desh

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who played his final Test match on Monday, said that it was a 'fitting end' to his Test career as his team registered a 224-run victory over Bangladesh. (Photo:AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham