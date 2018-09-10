LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook scores 50 in his final innings

All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval on Monday. (Photo: AP)

London: Alastair Cook brought up his 58th Test fifty as he looked set to bid farewell in style, putting England in a commanding position.

England 120-2 after 44.1 overs

FIFTY! Alastair Cook brings up his 58th Test half-century in his last-ever innings for England.

All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as England look set to build up on their lead on Day four of the fifth Test against India at The Oval here on Monday.

At stumps on Day three, England were 114-2, leading by 154 runs.

Cook is batting on 46, whereas captain Joe Root is unbeaten on 29 runs.

It was another mixed day for Virat Kohli’s men as debutant Hanuma Vihari (56 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (86 runs) scored half-centuries whereas Kohli (49 runs) missed out on a fifty as India were bowled out for 292, giving the hosts a 40-run lead.

