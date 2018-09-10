search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook scores 50 in his final innings

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
Score, England 121-2 (2nd inns), Alastair Cook 52*, Joe Root 30*; Mohammed Shami 1/32, Ravindra Jadeja 1/36, lead India by 161 runs
London: Alastair Cook brought up his 58th Test fifty as he looked set to bid farewell in style, putting England in a commanding position.

England 120-2 after 44.1 overs

 

FIFTY! Alastair Cook brings up his 58th Test half-century in his last-ever innings for England.

Preview

At stumps on Day three, England were 114-2, leading by 154 runs.

Cook is batting on 46, whereas captain Joe Root is unbeaten on 29 runs.

It was another mixed day for Virat Kohli’s men as debutant Hanuma Vihari (56 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (86 runs) scored half-centuries whereas Kohli (49 runs) missed out on a fifty as India were bowled out for 292, giving the hosts a 40-run lead.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3HD.

Tags: england vs india, live cricket score, oval test, alastair cook, virat kohli, joe root


LIVE! England vs India, 5th Test Day 4: Alastair Cook scores 50 in his final innings

