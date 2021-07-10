Sports Cricket 10 Jul 2021 Sri Lankan Cricket t ...
Sports, Cricket

Sri Lankan Cricket team shifted to another hotel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Jul 10, 2021, 10:43 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 10:46 am IST
BCCI has agreed to the request of the Sri Lanka Cricket to reschedule the forthcoming three ODI and the three T-20i matches
The entire Sri Lankan team and the support staff are being transferred to Hotel Grand Cinnamon. (Photo: Twitter)
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has agreed to the request of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to reschedule the forthcoming three ODI and the three T-20i matches but at the same time has demanded the Sri Lankan team be transferred to some other hotel.   

According to highly placed sources, the demand was not from the team but was put forward by its board-Indian cricket board- immediately on learning that one more support staff of the host team-GT Niroshan (computer analyst) is Covid-19 positive following batting coach Grant Flower.

 

The entire Sri Lankan team and the support staff are being transferred to Hotel Grand Cinnamon, which is about 1.5 km away from Taj Samudra, where both teams were staying.  

So far, none of the Indian team members has a negative Corona report. Their next PCR tests were to be conducted on July 12, i.e. a day before the originally scheduled match day of July 13. However, the Indian team members are scheduled to give one or two before July 16, a day before the revised first ODI on 17th.

The home team will have the next PCR test on Monday in the new hotel.   

 

All matches are scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo). The home team is not yet announced but the possibility of hiring player/s from few practising in Dambulla (A team and Emerging) is not ruled out.

