Sports Cricket 10 Jul 2019 PM Modi disappointed ...
Sports, Cricket

PM Modi disappointed with India's defeat but appreciates team's fighting spirit

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 9:16 pm IST
India had lost just one match en route the semifinal and finished on top of the table before the knock out the stage.
Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)
 Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was disappointed with India making a semifinal exit from the World Cup but was impressed with the fighting spirit the team showed in the nail-biting contest against New Zealand.

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround but eventually the hot title-favourites fell short by 18 runs.

 

"A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ," Modi tweeted.



...
Tags: india vs new zealand, pm narendra modi, world cup 2019 ind vs nz semi-final
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

