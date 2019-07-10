Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Sports Cricket 10 Jul 2019 'Can't alw ...
Sports, Cricket

'Can't always rely on Rohit, Kohli, others need to take responsibility': Tendulkar

PTI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 9:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 9:23 pm IST
A visibly disappointed Tendulkar said Indian batsmen made a mountain out of a mole hill during their 240-run chase.
India lost the match against New Zealand by 18 runs to crash out of the World Cup. (Photo: AFP)
 India lost the match against New Zealand by 18 runs to crash out of the World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

Manchester: Sachin Tendulkar Wednesday led the cricketing fraternity in lauding the fighting spirit of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand, but said the Indian batting can't always rely on the famed top-order to deliver the goods.

A visibly disappointed Tendulkar said Indian batsmen made a mountain out of a mole hill during their 240-run chase. India lost the match against New Zealand by 18 runs to crash out of the World Cup.

 

"I am disappointed because we should have chased 240 without any doubt. It wasn't a big total. Yes, New Zealand got off to a dream start by picking those 3 wickets upfront," Tendulkar said.

"But I feel that we can't be all the time relying on Rohit (Sharma) to give a good start or Virat (Kohli) to come and make sure that a solid foundation is built. Players around them also will have to take more responsibility," the batting maestro told 'India Today'.

After restricting New Zealand to a modest 239 for eight, the famed Indian top-order failed for the first time in the tournament as Virat Kohli and his men were all out for 221 in 49.3 overs.

In fact, at ont point of time, India were completely down and out of the game after Kiwi bowlers reduced them to 92 for six.

But then, Dhoni (50) and Jadeja (77) joined hands and stitched 116 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the contest.

"It's not fair all the time to expect Dhoni to come and finish the game. He has done it time and again," Tendulkar said.

He also lauded New Zealand's incisive bowling display and skipper Kane Williamson's tactical moves.

"There came a stage where New Zealand kept things simple. If you saw their fast bowlers, they didn't try too much upfront. They just bowled in the right areas, right channels and got those wickets," he said.

"I felt Kane Williamson's captaincy was incredible."

Former India middle-order batsman VVS Laxman said Dhoni and Jadeja were brilliant even though they couldn't finish the job.

"Congratulations to Kane Williamson and the @BLACKCAPS for making it to a second successive World Cup Finals. Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni fought brilliantly and got India so close but NZ were brilliant with the new ball and that was decisive," Laxman tweeted.

A heart-broken Harbhajan Singh wrote on Twitter: "Feeling heart broken for @BCCI. Congratulations to @BLACKCAPS. Well done @imjadeja."

Suresh Raina feels despite being knocked out, India won millions of hearts with their performance in the World Cup.

"Tough luck, boys. Well played. You've won hearts with your efforts throughout the tournament. Congratulations @BLACKCAPS," he wrote on his twitter handle.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wrote: "India no less a champion side in my eyes. Won 7 lost 2. Last one narrowly. Well done India!"

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke was effusive in his praise for Williamson's captaincy.

"Congratulations absolutely brilliant win. Kane Williamson take a bow, outstanding captaincy. Bad luck to team India," he tweeted.

Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi tweeted: "Stunning result in Manchester!! I had predicted an England-India final but NZ have been brilliant, unbelievable effort to restrict this India batting for such low total. Great game for Jadeja, hard luck India."

...
Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs new zealand, world cup 2019 ind vs nz semi-final
Location: United Kingdom, England, Manchester


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase. (Photo: AFP)

Kohli reacts after NZ loss, says 45 minutes of bad cricket put India out

(Photo: File)

World Cup semi-final: 'Team India put up a great fight', says Rahul

After his brace against Tajikistan, Sunil Chettri became the second-highest goalscorer with a goal tally of 70. (Photo:AFP)

Sunil Chettri goes past Lionel Messi to be 2nd top active international footballer

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi disappointed with India's defeat but appreciates team's fighting spirit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

Forest official also informed that a geo-fencing system has been established which helps to identify areas safe for lions. (Photo: Representational image)
 

They don’t know yet! India has lost

The 18-run loss will surely hurt and even more so to those who don’t know yet. (Photo: AP)
 

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the target for digital transactions for 2018-19 was set at 3,013 crore, and the total digital payments registered were 3,133.58 crore. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
 

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

‘I developed my own website ZM Infocom and have been training B Tech students. Right now I have developed an application for 'Team Management' which I would launch shortly. This application will help an organization to deal with crisis like lack of team identity, participation, and slow flow of information,’ she added. (Photo: ANI | Representative)
 

Singapore's 'priciest penthouse': USD 54 million, 3 floors, 5 bedrooms

A view of Guoco Tower (R), where a luxury penthouse at Wallich Residence is located, is seen in Singapore on July 10th, 2019. (Photo: AP)
 

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

World Cup semi-final: 'Team India put up a great fight', says Rahul

(Photo: File)

Kohli reacts after NZ loss, says 45 minutes of bad cricket put India out

Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase. (Photo: AFP)

India lost the World Cup in the first 20 minutes

Losing India’s top three batsmen was such a big hit to the team that even the brilliant performances that would come later from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn't be enough to hit the required target. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi disappointed with India's defeat but appreciates team's fighting spirit

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)

ICC CWC'19: Has Mahendra Singh Dhoni played his last innings?

After losing six wickets in quick successions, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was looking to forge a partnership with left-arm off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja to help India get over the line as India look to chase down a stiff target of 240. (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham