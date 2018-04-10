Security tightened at Chepauk for IPL today

Chennai: Notwithstanding all the opposition — even threats of violence —from various parties and Tamil outfits fighting the Cauvery cause, the IPL matches will take place here at the MAC Stadium in seaside Cheapauk. Not just the city police but also other security agencies of the state and Central government will be on high alert to ensure the safety of players, the spectators and the stadium infra, a top official here said.

“These unprecedented security measures, both in terms of numbers and technology, have been devised in consultation with senior officers of multiple agencies. Needless to say, there will be some preventive arrests to ease the pressure on the police at the stadium”, he said, requesting anonymity.

“One must hope, and expect, that the Supreme Court order today (Monday) slamming the Centre for the delay in setting up the CMB and setting the May 3 deadline would douse the raging fire in Tamil Nadu and restore normalcy. But then, the issue has been so much politicised that it is doubtful if the leaders in protest mode will slow down speed”, the officer said, looking a bit annoyed and lot worried.

Unless something untoward happens, despite this officer’s optimism and his colleagues’ preparedness, CSK’s Dhoni and KKR’s Dinesh Karthik will step out under the flood lights late evening for the toss. It would be a great moment for the home team as it’s making the IPL appearance after two years of banishment for betting reasons.

The state government has got its police and other officials in proper gear to ensure peace in Chepauk, though for the record, senior minister D.Jayakumar put the onus on the BCCI/IPL governing bodies for conducting the matches. “The cricket board has been apprised of our sentiments and it is up to them to hold the matches or not. It would good if they don’t have the matches, but if they do, it is the government’s duty to provide all security and other facilities. That is justice”, the minister said, adding, “Only the fans can decide on the issue of boycotting the matches”.

While there have been several voices of protest and threats demanding scrapping of the IPL matches — some advocated postponing till the Cauvery waters flow into TN — the scariest rhetoric came from T.Velmurugan heading the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), already notorious after he led the violent attack to damage the highway toll gates near Villupuram about a week ago in a show of anger against the Centre for not constituting the CMB. If the Tamil anger and anguish are brushed aside for the sake of the IPL matches, “We will not be responsible for any untoward incidents targeting the players”. He said his TVK members could also slip into the stadium, hoodwinking the police and Central security agencies, to demonstrate.