Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Hosts made comeback, pressure on Kolkata

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2018, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 8:53 pm IST
Score after 10 overs, KKR 89-5: Rinku Singh 2(4), Karthik 6(6); SN Thakur 2-0-9-1
Chennai: After being put to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves five wickets down. The only positive has been the healthy run rate.

KKR 87-4 after 9 overs:

 

RUN OUT! Double blow! Uthappa drives one towards cover. Is caught ball watching and has no sought of communication with Karthik at the other end.

WICKET! Soft dismissal. Length delivery angling down leg. Rana looks to help it along the way, but gets a faint edge which Dhoni latches onto.

KKR 64-2 after 6 overs:

BOWLED HIM! Lynn misses and Jadeja hits. The Australian gets a big gap between bat and pad and the ball crashes onto the leg stump.

KKR 20-1 after 2 overs:

WICKET! The idea to bring in a spinner early on pays off. Harbhajan tosses it up off-wide and Narine gets a big top edge while attempting to play a slog.

Preview:

Playing their first home game of the season after a two-year spot-fixing ban, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will an aim to treat their supporters once again as they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts already had a stunning start to their campaign by securing a thrilling one-wicket win over defending champs Mumbai Indians (MI) and would look to carry on their good run.

However, Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis are set to miss the game due to injury. Dinesh Karthik-led KKR also picked up a win in their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and it would take something special for the two-time winners to stop the visiting team.

CSK’s spin troika of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir would look to cause troubles with the Chepauk wicket known to assist spinners. However, KKR spinners such as Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla would also fancy their chances.

Off the field, political groups have been opposing to host IPL games in the city as they demand formation of Cauvery Management Board, with a warning of disrupting proceedings.

Toss:

CSK have won the toss and elected to bowl. Here's a look at both the teams -

Squads:  

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(c), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Monday (April 10)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

 

