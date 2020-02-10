Sachin, Lara turn back clock in charity match

Melbourne: Never was an innings break so anticipated in a game of cricket. It lasted for five-odd minutes but for Sachin Tendulkar devotees, even that was good enough time if their ‘God’ is out there on the 22 yards in a country where he is revered no less than his own.

And those five minutes of just putting bat to ball for raising funds for Bushfire charity will be archived with much care as much as his hundred international hundreds. With a dodgy shoulder, Tendulkar didn’t take part in the charity game but was played an over from Australia’s superstar woman cricket Ellyse Perry during the break.

Perry had challenged Tendulkar to face her for an over in a video message on social media which the Indian legend had accepted. Used to seeing him either in spotless whites or the light blue India colours, the fans at the Junction Oval ground in Melbourne must have been chuffed watching him come out in Australian yellow.

Tendulkar shared a few pictures on Twitter in which legends of the game can be seen signing each other’s shirt. He captioned the post as: “Competitors on the field, friends off it! I had a lot of fun coming together for a cause like the Bushfire Relief. Happy to have contributed towards the #BigAppeal”.

Vintage Lara

Brian Lara showed he still has what it takes with a stylish 30 not out as cricketing royalty helped raise money to aid Australian bushfire relief in a charity match Sunday.

The West Indian legend stroked a series of lofted cover drives and straight drives, including two sixes, before retiring to give another batsman a chance in a star-studded Bushfire Bash at Melbourne's Junction Oval. His captain Ricky Ponting, coming in after Justin Langer was out, also hit 26 as his team made 104 for five from their 10 overs.