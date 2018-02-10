search on deccanchronicle.com
 Virat Kohli yet another fifty as his average in the current ODI series is closing to 400 .(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers
 
LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers

Published Feb 10, 2018, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
Score: India 200/2 from 34.2 overs, Shikhar Dhawan 107*, Ajinkya Rahane 5*, Morris 1/37,Rabada 1/27
BAD NEWS! Lightning stops play at the Wanderers as players and umpires walk off the field. After losing Rohit Sharma early, India are in a pretty good position as Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan put up 158 run stand for the second wicket.  Kohli missed out on his ton, Shikhar Dhawan managed to get to the three figure mark in his 100th match.

India 178/1 after 31.1 overs: 

 

WICKET! This is a big blow for India, Virat Kohli dismissed for 75 by Chris Morris. It was a back of length delivery, Kohli tries to play over covers but ends up giving catch to David Miller

India 173/1 after 30 overs:

Shikhar Dhawan is just 11 runs away from scoring a century. after failing to make huge scores in the first three ODI's, the Delhi cricketer has finally found his groove on his 100th ODI.

India 150/1 after 25 overs:

This is turning out to be yet another Dhawar-Kohli special. The left and right hand combination is going strong and making things difficult for South Africa bowlers

India 128/1 after 22 overs:

Yet another 50 for Team India skipper Virat Kohli whose average in the current ODI series is closing to 400. India skipper looking good for yet another ton

India 114/1 after 20 overs:

Shikhar Dhawan completes his 26th ODI fifty as India take control of the match. Dhawan alongside Kohli have managed to put on  run partnership in put the team in strong position

India 90/1 after 17 overs:

Virat Kohli(34 runs) and Shikhar Dhawan(45 runs) have put on 71 run stand between them to steady India innings after losing Rohit Sharma early.

India 50/1 after 9 overs:

50 up for India! Rohit's early departure yet again has made not much of a difference as Kohli and Dhawan continue steady India innings.

India 26/1 in 5 overs

Rohit Sharma's poor form with the bat continues as he departs early for just 5 runs. Kagiso Rabada yet again providing the opening breakthrough for the Proteas

India 20/1 in 4 overs

WICKET!  Kagiso Rabada with an early  breakthrough for South Africa removing Rohit Sharma yet again. The Length ball bowled by Rabada took edge of Rohit 's bat and scooped straight back into his hands.

Johannesburg: Virat Kohli wins the toss for the second time in the series and decides to bat in the fourth ODI at New Wanderers stadium  in Johannesburg .

India, who played the same side for the three games decided to make one change in the playing eleven with Kedar Jadhav making place for Shreyas Iyer who will be playing his 1st ODI in South Africa.

Shikhar Dhawan will be playing his 100th ODI for the team

South Africa made two changes to the side, The proteas dropped leg spinner Imran Tahir from the side and brought in Morne Morkel, while AB de Villiers, who missed the first three ODI's due to injury makes comeback into the side to boost the batting lineup .

Toss:  

India have made one change in the playing XI with Kedar Jadhav making way for Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa have made two changes to their playing XI with AB de Villiers coming in for Zondo and Morne Morkel coming in for Imran Tahir.

Having dominated the opposition so far in the Momentum ODI series, India will look forward to clinching their first-ever series on South African soil when the two nations lock horn in the fourth ODI at Johannesburg on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli and co took an unprecedented lead in the six-match series with a thumping 124-run victory against South Africa in the third ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. And now, the Men in Blue will eye history after losing the Test series earlier.

During their 2010-11 tour of the Proteas, India were caught in a similar situation, leading the ODI series 2-1 under MS Dhoni, but the hosts bounced back to eventually clinch the five-match ODI series 3-2.

A victory will also help the visitors topple the Proteas to bag the number one stop in the ICC ODI team rankings. South Africa, on the other hand, will be boosted with the return of AB de Villiers, who suffered a finger injury in January that saw him ruled out of the first three ODI matches.

Though Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock still remain on the list of casualties, the return of de Villiers will add much-needed solidity to their batting line-up, who have faltered so far against the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk).

Where to watch the match live?

Live telecast: The match can be seen live on Sony Ten 1 (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

What time will the match start?

The match is scheduled to start at 16.30 pm IST

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers

