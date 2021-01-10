Sports Cricket 10 Jan 2021 Racist abuse of Indi ...
Sports, Cricket

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC probes

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2021, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 9:12 pm IST
India’s regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave right now, offered his support to the team via social media
Police escort spectators from the stands during play on Day Four of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. -- AP
 Police escort spectators from the stands during play on Day Four of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. -- AP

Sydney: Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia here, causing a brief halt in fourth day’s play, expulsion of some spectators from the ground and an all-round condemnation of the incidents.

Siraj, still grieving the death of his father a little over a month ago, was called a “Brown Dog” and “Big Monkey” from the SCG stands, BCCI sources said.

 

The 26-year-old, on his maiden tour Down Under, followed the protocol and promptly went up to his skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the on-field umpires, who halted play for about 10 minutes and called in the security, which evicted six people.

This was after the bowler and his senior pace partner Jasprit Bumrah were abused by a drunk man on Saturday. The BCCI has already complained about it to ICC match referee David Boon.

“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, in a press release affirming zero tolerance to racism.

 

“Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW (New South Wales) Police,” he added.

In Dubai, the ICC also issued a statement, condemning the turn of events and seeking an action taken report from CA.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin articulated the Indian players’ deep sense of hurt at the end-of-play press conference, saying it wasn’t the first time in Sydney.

“Look, I would like to point out something. This is my fourth tour to Australia. Sydney, especially here, we have had a few experiences even in the past,” Ashwin said.

 

“I personally experienced it as well. They do tend to get nasty. I don’t know why or for what reason,” he added and called for an iron fisted response to such diatribes.

Australia coach Justin Langer expressed his disgust too, calling racism one of his greatest pet hates.

“I mean, I have hated it as a player, I have hated it as a coach, we have seen in different parts of the world, it is really sad to see this happen in Australia,” he said, disappointed that racial abuse has overshadowed the engaging cricket that has been played in the match.

 

Australia looked on course for a victory after setting the visitors a target of 407 on Sunday. At stumps, India were two down for 98.

The incidents of racial abuse revived memories of the infamous ‘Monkeygate’ episode during the 2007-08 series.

Incidentally, that controversy too flared up during the Sydney Test when Andrew Symonds claimed that Harbhajan Singh hurled the racist slur at him multiple times.

However, the Indian off-spinner, who denied the charge, was cleared after a hearing on the matter.

On Saturday, the abuses were directed at Bumrah and Siraj while they were fielding during the Australian second innings.

 

India’s regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave right now, offered his support to the team via social media.

Kohli was at the receiving end of some abuse during the 2011-12 Test series and had copped criticism for responding to it with an obscene gesture towards the crowd.

“Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour.

“It’s sad to see this happen on the field,” Kohli tweeted.

 

The series currently locked 1-1 and the finale is scheduled in Brisbane from Januaty 15.

...
Tags: india vs australia test series, mohammed siraj, racial abuse


Related Stories

Siraj was today allegedly referred to as ‘Brown Dog’, ‘Big Monkey’: BCCI sources
Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee

Latest From Sports

Will Barton (centre) of Denver Nuggets goes up for the shot over Philadelphia 76ers Isaiah Joe (cenre right) during their NBA game in Philadelphia on Saturday. ÷ AP

Nuggets beat short-handed 76ers as coronavirus depletes NBA rosters

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (top) attempts a shot at goal past Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark during their English FA Cup match at the Emirates Stadium in London, England, on Saturday.-- AP

FA Cup holders Arsenal beat Newcastle as Chorley shock virus-hit Derby

India’s Ravindra Jadeja tries to play a shot on the third day of the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. -- AFP

Jadeja out of first two Test against England, might bat with injections if required

India’s Mohammed Siraj gestures in frustration during play on Day Four of the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. -- AP

Siraj was today allegedly referred to as ‘Brown Dog’, ‘Big Monkey’: BCCI sources



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Siraj was today allegedly referred to as ‘Brown Dog’, ‘Big Monkey’: BCCI sources

India’s Mohammed Siraj gestures in frustration during play on Day Four of the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. -- AP

Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee

India’s Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking wicket of Australia’s Will Pucovski during play on Day Three of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, on Saturday. -- AP

Jadeja sustains thumb fracture, out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat in 2nd innings

India’s Ravindra Jadeja (left) holds his hand after he was hit by the ball on the Third Day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday. -- AFP

Australia dismiss set openers as India face uphill task in pursuit of 407

Australia’s Pat Cummins (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India’s Rohit Sharma on fourth day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. -- AFP

Jadeja, Gill do star turns as India dominate day 2 despite Smith century

Australia’s Steve Smith celebrates after scoring a century against India on the second day of their third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham