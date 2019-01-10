search on deccanchronicle.com
Vinod Rai recommends 2-ODI ban for Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul; Edulji seeks legal review

Published Jan 10, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
Pandya’s comments on the show, which aired on Sunday, were slammed as misogynistic and sexist, and drew a lot of flak from all corners.
CoA member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI’s legal department. (Photo: Screengrab)
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai on Thursday recommended a two-ODI ban for India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, after their controversial comments on television talk show Koffee With Karan.

However, CoA member Diana Edulji has referred the matter to the BCCI’s legal department, reported PTI. India are scheduled to play a three-match ODI series against Australia from Saturday.

 

Also read - Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

Pandya’s comments on the show, which aired on Sunday, were slammed as misogynistic and sexist, and drew a lot of flak from all corners. While Pandya apologised for his comments on Wednesday, the CoA still decided to issue the two cricketers a show-cause notice and gave them 24 hours to explain themselves.

The all-rounder, in response, said he was “sincerely regretful” and would not repeat the behaviour.

However, Rai told PTI that he was not convinced with Pandya’s explanation.

“I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However, the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead,” Rai told the news agency.

On the show, Pandya had boasted about hooking up with multiple women, in comments that were deemed misogynist, sexist and racist on social media.

Also read - After backlash, Hardik Pandya apologises for comments on Koffee with Karan

Rahul, the more restrained of the two on the show hosted by film-maker Karan Johar, has not yet responded in public to the controversy. “Diana has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned,” Rai was quoted as saying. “So, obviously, a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable.”

Edulji has also sought the opinion of BCCI acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on the matter, reported PTI.

