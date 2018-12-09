search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test: Finch, Harris fall early in hosts' run chase of 323
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test: Finch, Harris fall early in hosts' run chase of 323

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 9, 2018, 10:50 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2018, 11:08 am IST
Score after 17 overs, AUS 45-2, Khawaja 4(17), Shaun Marsh 1(2); Shami 4-0-8-1.
Australia have been set a target of 323 runs on Day four of the first Test against India on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
Adelaide: Australia have been set a target of 323 runs on Day four of the first Test against India here on Sunday.

The visitors came out swinging after lunch, but the aggressive approach backfired, with four wickets falling for only four runs. Half-century maker Ajinkya Rahane added just 13 in the second session, falling for 70.

 

Nathan Lyon claimed six for 122 from 42 overs and Mitchell Starc shrugged off a disappointing first session to finish with three wickets.

India resumed after lunch in a dominant position at 260 for 5 and the aggressive Rishabh Pant smashed three consecutive boundaries and a six off Lyon in the first over after lunch.

His whirlwind innings ended when he holed out in Lyon's next over, ending his knock of 28 off 16 balls.

Wickets tumbled with Lyon picking up Rahane and Mohammed Shami in consecutive deliveries.

It was a contrast to a tough first session for Australia's bowlers. Rahane batted through as India added 109 runs in the 34-over first session.

Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara shared an 87-run fourth-wicket partnership, the highest of the match. Pujara made 71 off 204 balls, following on in fine style from his first innings century.

...
