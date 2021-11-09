Sports Cricket 09 Nov 2021 Rohit to lead agains ...
Rohit to lead against NZ in T20Is; rookies Venkatesh, Harshal get in

PTI
Published Nov 9, 2021, 9:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 9, 2021, 9:32 pm IST
The new-look team also has IPL's highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj returning to the fray
India openers Rohit Sharma (left) and KL Rahul during a T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Dubai in this file pic. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday was officially anointed India's new T20 captain replacing Virat Kohli, who has been rested from the three-match series against New Zealand starting November 17 in Jaipur.

The new-look team also has IPL's highest run-getter Ruturaj Gaikwad and top wicket-taker Harshal Patel in the squad of 16 along with Venkatesh Iyer, who is seen as a potential all-round replacement for the injury-ravaged Hardik Pandya.

 

Pandya has been dropped from the squad after failing to make an impact during the T20 World Cup. Ruturaj has already played for India in the Sri Lanka series.

Senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal rightfully got his place in the squad back while Mohammed Siraj, who has played a few T20Is in the past, is also in the mix.

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar, who were in the T20 World Cup reserves are now in the main squad.

Rohit's appointment was a formality and KL Rahul will be his new deputy in shortest format.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja have also been given much-needed rest for the short series.

 

However, Pandya, who didn't actually provide an honest picture of his fitness status has been dropped from the squad.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

