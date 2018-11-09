search on deccanchronicle.com
India vs Windies, 3rd T20: Umesh, Bumrah, Kuldeep rested; Siddarth Kaul recalled

Published Nov 9, 2018, 10:56 am IST
The decision was taken keeping in mind the T20I series against Australia commencing on 21st November.
Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul, who made his debut during the T20I series against Ireland in June 2018, has been added to the squad. (Photo: AP)
Chennai: Having already clinched the three-match T20I series, Ravi Shastri and the Team India management have opted to rest bowlers Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav from the final match of the tour against the West Indies scheduled to be held in Chennai on Sunday.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the T20I series against Australia commencing on 21st November so that the players can get enough rest. Punjab pacer Siddarth Kaul, who made his debut during the T20I series against Ireland in June 2018, has been added to the squad.

 

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

