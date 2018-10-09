All's not well! Indian team management angry in the wake of Nair, Vijay selection row

The omission of Murali Vijay and Karun Nair from the Indian Test squad against West Indies has raised a debate. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Mumbai: The omission of Murali Vijay and Karun Nair from the Indian Test squad against West Indies has raised a debate.

While Vijay had a forgettable time during the England Test series, Karun Nair did not even play a single game despite making the squad.

Not only them, but also the duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were overlooked for the two-match Test series against Caribbean side.

According to a recent report in the Times of India, sources close to the MSK Prasad-led selectors had said that they had a communication with the players. However, the players who did not wish to be quoted, refused to agree that there was communication.

“Someone is clearly not telling the truth here. Now, either t’s the players or it’s the selectors. If they (BCCI/CoA) want to understand this better, why not just make the captain, coach, the senior cricketers and selectors sit across the table and hear them out? It'll be immediately clear who is lying and who is not,” said the source.

However, the report goes onto say that there has not been any contact between the selectors and the players. None of Rohit Sharma, Karun Nair or Murali Vijay have been informed about the details of the omission from the team.

The full-fledged West Indies series will be followed by a hectic tour to Australia in November, where Virat Kohli’s men will play all three formats ahead of next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup in England.