LIVE| England vs India, 5th Test Day 3: Visitors under pressure, eye fightback

India have four wickets in hand as they look to grab a consolation win. (Photo: AP)

London: India find themselves in a precarious position as they welcome day three of the fifth Test at The Oval on Sunday. The ball is in England’s court after they strengthened their first innings lead, battling towards a target of 332 despite being 7 wickets down for 198 on the first day.

Jos Buttler was the star of the show as the Indian bowlers let the hosts off the hook. The second innings began on a terrible note with the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan but KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara pegged things back.

But they were dealt sudden blows, losing both the set batsmen to Sam Curran and James Anderson, the latter also getting rid of Ajinkya Rahane for a duck.

Virat Kohli led the fight back for India but failed to keep guard before the end of stumps as Rishabh Pant also followed his way back to the pavilion. India are 158 runs away with four wickets in hand as they look to grab a consolation win.

WATCH: Highlights from Day 2 as we took control of the fifth Specsavers Test!



🎥 https://t.co/KLKt0Se9lr#EngvInd pic.twitter.com/3VHMGHkjW0 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 9, 2018

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3HD.