Indian cricketers will now be tested by National Anti-Doping Agency

PTI
Published Aug 9, 2019, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Aug 9, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Jhulaniya, who met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, said Board has given in writing that it would adhere to the anti-doping policy of NADA.
 The BCCI had been vehemently opposed to signing up with NADA, claiming that it is an autonomous body, not a National Sports Federation and does not rely on government funding. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Sports Secretary Radheshyam Jhulaniya on Friday said that the Indian cricket board has agreed to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), ending years of defiance.

Jhulaniya, who met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri here on Friday, said the Board has given in writing that it would adhere to the anti-doping policy of NADA.

 

"All cricketers will now be tested by NADA," Jhulaniya told PTI.

"The BCCI raised three issues before us about the quality of the dope testing kits, competence of pathologists and sample collection.

"We assured them that whatever facilities they want, we will provide but there will be some charge for it. BCCI is no different from others," he added.

The BCCI had been vehemently opposed to signing up with NADA, claiming that it is an autonomous body, not a National Sports Federation and does not rely on government funding.

However, the sports ministry has also been steadfast in maintaining that it had to come under the NADA ambit.

it recently held back clearances for the tours by South Africa A and women's teams and it was speculated that this was done to pressurise BCCI into accepting anti-doping norms.

