Cricket World Cup 2019

Sports Cricket 09 Jul 2019 ICC CWC'19: Ind ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: India vs New Zealand; Weather report and pitch report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 9, 2019, 10:03 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 11:25 am IST
India will look to carry on their formidable form, whereas New Zealand will look to gather themselves before the crucial semis versus India.
Intriguingly, the league match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. (Photo:AFP)
 Intriguingly, the league match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: India will look to carry on their formidable form, whereas New Zealand will look to gather themselves before the crucial Semi-final against India, especially after having lost three straight matches on the trot against Pakistan, England and Australia.

Although, this time also we might not be able to see a good encounter between red-hot India and stuttering New Zealand as rain is posing as a threat for the Kiwis side. A washout on the match-day and on the reserve-day would ensure India's qualification for the finals.

 

Weather report:

After the washout at Nottingham, another chance of washout at Manchester is likely as the British MET department have stated that rain is likely to intervene the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. There will be light showers around 10am local time.

The maximum temperature will be around 16 degree celsius while the minimum temperature will be close to 7 degree celsius. The MET department have stated that it is most likely that there might be “cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times.”

Intriguingly, the league match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. The MET department have stated a 50 per cent chance of rain before the match, forcing the match to be delayed by half an hour from the fixed time (10.30 am). The department also said that the black clouds might clear after 1pm.

However, this time if rain forces the match to be cancelled on Tuesday, the match can be played on the next day. A reserve day has been kept by the International Cricket Council for the knockout stages. Moreover, the weather forecast for Wednesday seems to be gloomy as the department have stated that on Wednesday also there will be "rather extensive rain" besides general overcast conditions.

However, if the match gets cancelled on Wednesday too, then, automatically India will qualify for the finals because India have more league points (15) than New Zealand (11). Having beaten Sri Lanka by seven-wickets, India finished on top after Australia lost to South Africa by 10-runs in the last group stage match.

Pitch report:

The pitch for the semi-final encounter between India and New Zealand hasn't changed, and it's likely to stay that way only. This pitch was used in the last group stage match between Australia and South Africa. And, the last group stage match was enough to determine that it was a pure batting pitch, so the team that wins the toss is more likely to bat first despite the overcast conditions.

 

...
Tags: india vs new zealand, indian cricket team, india cricket team, 1992 icc cricket world cup, new zealand cricket team


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

In the 2016-23 broadcasting cycle, of which the 2019 and 2023 World Cup are the key events, some 93

ICC CWC'19: Big Three still cricket's dominant powers

Charulata Patel, 87, blows a trumpet as she cheers for Team India during the group stage match against Bangladesh.

Grand old fan signs ad deal

Kane Williamson

ICC CWC'19: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson cool as ever ahead of semifinal

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is happy to play second fiddle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 design suddenly makes sense

On the surface, the change appears minor as Apple will be shifting from an L-shaped logic board that’s found in the iPhone X and XS to a more rectangular design. (Photo: BGR)
 

India’s first long-range electric vehicle to launch today

Likely to be priced around Rs 25 lakh; its rival, MG eZS will launch by December 2019.
 

Smartwatch that converts to tablet? Yes, please

IBM has issued a patent for a multi-function smartwatch that’s pretty ‘ambitious.’
 

'Bullies have to be treated with patience': Hrithik Roshan talks about Kangana Ranaut

Hrithik Roshan.
 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Big Three still cricket's dominant powers

In the 2016-23 broadcasting cycle, of which the 2019 and 2023 World Cup are the key events, some 93

Grand old fan signs ad deal

Charulata Patel, 87, blows a trumpet as she cheers for Team India during the group stage match against Bangladesh.

ICC CWC'19: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson cool as ever ahead of semifinal

Kane Williamson

Virat Kohli is happy to play second fiddle

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli mum about MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham