Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: AUS vs IND LIVE; India wins toss, chooses to bat
 
Sports Cricket 09 Jun 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: ...
Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: AUS vs IND LIVE; India wins toss, chooses to bat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
India started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a superb bowling performance against the Proteas.
Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP)
 Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai:

LIVE UPDATES:

 

Updates here

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and chooses to bat first

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Sunday. (June 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Oval.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis

India started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a superb bowling performance against the Proteas. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah were they key elements of India's bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with the new ball and Yuzvendra Chahal showed his expertise in the middle overs. The duo was succesful in restricting South Africa to 227.

Rohit Sharma's century steered the Men in Blue to victory as India chased down the target successfully with 15 balls remaining. The only concern for India will be the form of Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander has failed to make an impact in the tournament.

Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. The duo is expected to rely on short balls to exploit the Indian batting order.

The Australian team was tested by West Indies in their previous match. After losing early wickets, the Aussies were successful in posting 288 on the board. Australia's batting order will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith.

Amid boos, both the players have the potential to turn the tide in Australia's favour. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa are expected to make a formidable bowling attack.

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2019 is going to be played at the Kennington Oval, London. There has been some rain around in London but the weather is expected to favorable on match day.

SQUADS:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

...
Tags: australia vs india, australia cricket team, indian cricket team, india cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Ash Barty (Photo:AFP)

Back from cricket, Australia's Barty now French Open champ.

Kane Williamson’s side have been unchanged in their three matches but Hesson, who guided the side to their only World Cup final in Australia in 2015, said they should consider bringing back Nicholls and opening bowler Southee and introducing Sodhi. (Photo: Kane Williamson/ Instagram)

ICC CWC'19: 'Include Nicholls, Sodhi, Southee': Mike Hesson advises to Williamson

The Ashes series will commence from August 1, after the conclusion of World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

Michael Vaughan picks his six J's for Ashes series

Bothe the teams are split 4-4, but Australia has won the last three matches, its longest winning run against India in three years. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: India Australia meet for 9th time this year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
 

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

With the Stylish, one of the primary focuses of the brand is to appeal to an audience who places fashion and style as high as performance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC CWC'19: 'Include Nicholls, Sodhi, Southee': Mike Hesson advises to Williamson

Kane Williamson’s side have been unchanged in their three matches but Hesson, who guided the side to their only World Cup final in Australia in 2015, said they should consider bringing back Nicholls and opening bowler Southee and introducing Sodhi. (Photo: Kane Williamson/ Instagram)

Michael Vaughan picks his six J's for Ashes series

The Ashes series will commence from August 1, after the conclusion of World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

'Had to convince everyone in team to let me bat at three': Shakib

The twin threats of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood gave Shakib a proper examination. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham