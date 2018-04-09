search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: D'Arcy Short departs early
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: D'Arcy Short departs early

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 9, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 8:09 pm IST
Score after 1 over, RR 6-1, D Arcy Short 4, Ajinkya Rahane 1*; Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/6).
With new captains getting ready to lead their respective sides, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look for the best possible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL here on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)
  With new captains getting ready to lead their respective sides, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look for the best possible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL here on Monday. (Photo: BCCI)

RR 6-1 from 1 over

WICKET! Captain Williamson does the trick for hosts as he smartly runs out Australia's D' Arcy Short. The square leg umpire went for a referral, but Williamson looked confident even before that.

 

 Toss update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and will bowl first.

Here is how the teams will lineup today:

Preview

With new captains getting ready to lead their respective sides, Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look for the best possible start in the Indian Premier League (IPL here on Monday.

The two teams lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here, and this match will conclude the first round of games, as all teams would have played a match each.

Both the teams were given a huge blow ahead of the tournament, with Australia’s David Warner and Steve Smith being banned due to the ball-tampering saga. Soon after they were given a one-year ban from cricket, they gave up captaincy from their respective sides.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Shreevats Goswami, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Jordan, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Sachin Baby, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Tanmay Agarwal.

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Monday (April 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, rajasthan royals, sunrisers hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




