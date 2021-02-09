Sports Cricket 09 Feb 2021 Root's England ...
Sports, Cricket

Root's England thrash India by 227 runs in first Test

AFP
Published Feb 9, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2021, 7:11 pm IST
India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win
England's fast bowler James Anderson (centre) celebrates the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during the final day of their first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tueday.. -- BCCI/PTI
 England's fast bowler James Anderson (centre) celebrates the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during the final day of their first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tueday.. -- BCCI/PTI

Chennai: Joe Root led England to an emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening Test on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of securing a rare series win against the hosts on their own patch.

Spinner Jack Leach claimed four wickets and paceman James Anderson three as India were dismissed for 192 on the final day while chasing a record 420 to win.

 

Victory was all the more impressive for England as it came just a month after India's upset series triumph in Australia, where they handed the hosts their first defeat at Brisbane's Gabba ground since 1988.

England captain Root outfoxed India, on a high after that win, with his bat and tactics.

He became the first batsman to score a double century in his 100th Test as his 218 guided England to 578 in the first innings.

He was also the top scorer with 40 in the second innings of 178.
India were never in the chase after Leach struck early with the wicket of overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for 15 and Anderson also used his reverse swing on the wearing pitch.

 

Shubman Gill completed his third Test fifty in just his fourth game before Anderson took away his off-stump. Three balls later he cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane for nought.

Anderson got India's first innings hero Pant for 11 and spinner Dom Bess chipped in with the wicket of Washington Sundar for nought as India slipped to 117-6.

India captain Virat Kohli fought a lone battle, reaching his 24th Test fifty before being bowled by Ben Stokes on a delivery that stayed low.
Leach and fast bowler Jofra Archer combined to run through the tail.

 

Root came into the Test on the back of match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka last month.

India, who were bowled out for 337 in their first innings, faltered in the record chase after Leach sent back Rohit Sharma for 12 at the end of day four.
The second Test begins Saturday with spectators allowed at Chennai's M.A.Chidambaram Stadium -- a first for Indian cricket since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
 

...
Tags: india vs england test series, jimmy anderson, virat kohli, ajinkya rahane, joe root


Latest From Sports

Mickey Arthur. --AFP

Windies hoping for SL to come: Arthur & Lahiru shifted to private hosp for isolation

R. Ashwin (left) and Mayank Agarwal during a training session at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. — BCCI/ PTI

Skipper Root braces for mini-battle against Ash

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah (from left), Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya talk with bowling coach Bharat Arun (right) during a training session at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. — BCCI/ PTI

Plucky India look to pick on energised England

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly waves to his fans after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty on Thursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48- year-old cricket legend''s clogged coronary arteries. (PTI)

Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly waves to his fans after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty on Thursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48- year-old cricket legend''s clogged coronary arteries. (PTI)

Windies hoping for SL to come: Arthur & Lahiru shifted to private hosp for isolation

Mickey Arthur. --AFP

New three-day lockdown in Brisbane City puts Ind-Aus 4th Test under fresh cloud

Australia’s Nathan Lyon delivers a ball to India’s Rohit Sharma during the second day of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Friday. -- AFP

Siraj was today allegedly referred to as ‘Brown Dog’, ‘Big Monkey’: BCCI sources

India’s Mohammed Siraj gestures in frustration during play on Day Four of the third Test match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. -- AP

T Natarajan added to ODI squad as Saini’s Cover

T. Natarajan in this file photo. - Agency
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham