In pursuit of maiden U19 World Cup, Bangladesh set to chase 178 runs

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib misses a catch from Yashasvi Jaiswal as Bangladesh's captain Akbar Ali looks on during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket finals between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park, in Potchefstroom, on Sunday. AFP Photo

Potchefstroom, South Africa: India managed to reach a respectable total of 177 after losing quick wickets in the middle overs against Bangladesh in the final of the U19 World Cup at Senwes Park here on Sunday.

Bangladesh won the toss and asked India to bat first. Opener Divyaansh Saxena (2), who built the unbeaten partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the semifinal against Pakistan, failed to put big runs on the scoreboard and was scalped by Avishek Das in the seventh over.

Jaiswal and Tilak Verma built the second wicket partnership of 94-run at a slow pace. Tanzim Hasan Sakib provided the much-needed breakthrough to Bangladesh as he dismissed Verma on 38 runs.

Skipper Priyam Garg failed to leave his mark on the scoreboard and was scalped by Rakibul Hasan after scoring just seven runs.

Dhruv Jurel joined Jaiswal in the middle and the duo stitched a brief partnership of 42-run for the fourth wicket. The latter was picked by Shoriful Islam in the 40th over after playing a knock of 88 runs off 121 balls.

In the same over, Siddhesh Veer was caught in front of the wickets and was dismissed on a golden duck. In the 43rd over, Jurel (22) was caught short of his crease and was run out by Shamim Hossain. After that India lost four wickets in quick succession and were bundled out at 177 in 47.2 overs.

Bangladesh bowlers bowled really well especially pacers as they clinched seven wickets. Avishek Das clinched three wickets while Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib both picked two wickets each.

Bangladesh will now need 178 runs in 50 overs to lift their maiden ICC U19 World Cup title.