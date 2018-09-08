search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India will be out to wrap up England's first innings, disallowing the tail to wag, on Day two of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 2: Buttler key as India look to wrap up England innings
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 2: Buttler key as India look to wrap up England innings

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 8, 2018, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 3:31 pm IST
Score: England 198/7, Jos Buttler 11*, Adil Rashid 4*; Ishant Sharma 3/28, Japrit Bumrah 2/41.
India will be out to wrap up England's first innings, disallowing the tail to wag, on Day two of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)
 India will be out to wrap up England's first innings, disallowing the tail to wag, on Day two of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

London: India will be out to wrap up England's first innings, disallowing the tail to wag as the overnight batsmen Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid look to stretch the hosts first innings' total past 250 on Day two of the fifth and final Test of the series here on Saturday.

England were on Friday restricted to 198 runs for the loss of seven wickets at stumps, Day 1, in the ongoing fifth and final Test match against India at the Oval cricket ground here.

 

A strong showing by the Indian pacers pegged back the hosts after they started well in opener Alastair Cook's final match in the international stage.
Having won the toss, the hosts elected to bat first, with 33-year-old Cook receiving a guard of honour from the visiting team and a standing ovation from the Oval crowd.

Cook and Keaton Jennings fended off early threats from the Indian pacers and took England beyond the 50-run mark, just the second time in the series that the pair has amassed 50 runs between them.

Ravindra Jadeja orchestrated the first breakthrough for India with England's score at 60 runs by dismissing Keaton Jennings (23 from 75), who flicked a ball down to K. L. Rahul at leg slip.

Moeen Ali was sent at number 3 and partnered a 73-run stand with Cook and saw off the Indian pacers' threat till tea. The finals session saw the England batting spectacularly collapse, with the Indian pacers' disciplined showing all day reaping rewards.

The first victim of the evening was Cook, as he dragged a Jasprit Bumrah delivery on to his stumps with the score at 133-2.

The left-handed opener, who famously captained his country to an away series victory against India in 2012 and is also England's highest run scorer in Test match cricket with 12,254 runs in 160 matches, was the hosts' best performer on the day with his knock of 71 runs from 190 balls, his 57th half century in Tests.

The score soon read 134-4 as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were dismissed for ducks in consecutive overs by Bumrah and the pick of Indian bowlers - Ishant Sharma respectively.

Ben Stokes (11 from 40) was scalped by Jadeja before Sharma sent England's other half-centurion, Ali (50 from 170), packing. Sharma ended the day with figures of 3-28 in 22 overs with the dismissal of Sam Curran.

England have Joss Buttler (11 from 31) and Adil Rashid (4 from 25) at the crease, who will resume the host's innings on Saturday.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3HD.

Tags: england vs india, oval test, live cricket score, jasprit bumrah, ishant sharma


Related Stories

England vs India, 5th Test Day 1: Ishant Sharma sizzles as hosts fizzle
England vs India, 5th Test: Moeen Ali calls for change in 'mentality' after collapse
Ravindra Jadeja: Test matches makes job tougher, I want to play all three formats


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja: Test matches makes job tougher, I want to play all three formats

England vs India, 5th Test: Moeen Ali calls for change in 'mentality' after collapse

Moeen Ali said England's batsmen need to

England vs India, 5th Test Day 1: Ishant Sharma sizzles as hosts fizzle

Virat Kohli and co did wonders in the final session to shift the momentum in their favour. (Photo: AP)

Brian Lara: Virat Kohli, Joe Root best current batsmen in the world

While England have already sealed the series 3-1 with one match to play, Virat Kohli has already aggregated 544 runs with two hundreds and three centuries to his name. (Photo: AP)

'Please don't ban me': Kohli reveals about the 'finger' incident during 2012 Aus tour

Kohli also recalled his early cricketing days with childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham