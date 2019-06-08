Smriti Irani shows solidarity with Indian Army amid MS Dhoni gloves row

The veteran wicket-keeper batsman was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his glove during India's first World Cup match against South Africa. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: ICC has turned down the BCCI's request to allow MS Dhoni to continue wearing the army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

ICC has received a lot of stick from all over the world regarding this issue. Former cricketers, fans and politicians have backed the former captain for this gesture.

Smriti Irani, the minister of women and child development, has come out in support of Dhoni and the Indian Army's special forces. Irani posted a picture of the Para Commandos Special Forces symbol along with the hashtags #heroes #menofhonour.

The BCCI has sought permission from the ICC to let Dhoni wear these gloves against Australia on June 9. But the request has been rejected by the ICC.

ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.