 Virat Kohli's side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RCB: Sunil Narine removes McCullum, visitors 2 down
 
LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs RCB: Sunil Narine removes McCullum, visitors 2 down

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 8, 2018, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 8, 2018, 8:57 pm IST
core after 12 overs, RCB 106-2, AB de Villiers 33*, Virat Kohli 21*; Piyush Chawla (1/21)
Virat Kohli’s side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson. (Photo: BCCI)
 Virat Kohli's side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson. (Photo: BCCI)

RCB 63-2 from 8.2 overs

WICKET! Brendon McCullum was looking in fine form to score a fifty, but Sunil Narine has denied that as he removes the Kiwi batsman.

 

RCB 18-1 from 1.4 overs

WICKET! Quinton de Kock is dismissed for just four runs as he falls to the hands of Vinay Kumar as Piyush Chawla gets a wicket.

Kolkata: KKR have won the toss and have elected to field. Here is how the teams lineup for the match:

Preview

A new look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side will look to start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 campaign in style when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the third match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Despite the loss of the experienced Gautam Gambhir, KKR's core is intact with the likes of Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav. A surprise element will be the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, who has already displayed his worth in national colours.

Virat Kohli’s side, on the other hand, will look to avenge defeat for the loss suffered last year after they were bowled out for 49 – the lowest ever IPL total. However, the men in red and black still boast one of the deadliest batting sides with the likes of Kohli, AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum, Sarfaraz Khan, Quinton de Kock and Corey Anderson.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton de Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, M Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Joshi.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Sunday (April 8)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




