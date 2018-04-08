LIVE| IPL 2018, KXIP vs DD: KXIP strike early, Munro departs

The Preity Zinta co-owned side boasts of star players like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Miller, K L Rahul, Aaron Finch. (Photo: IPL)

Mohali: After winning the toss, KXIP have made a great start to the innings with the wicket of Colin Munro.

DD 13-1 after 3 overs:

WICKET! Munro has to make his way back to the pavilion after getting caught out LBW by Mujeeb Zadran.

Preview: A revamped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) side, led by Ravichandran Ashwin take on Delhi Daredevils in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on Sunday.

Both sides, who are yet to taste any success so far, will look to start their campaign on a high note. Ashwin will get a taste of captaincy for the first time, while Delhi welcome back Gautam Gambhir, who has plenty of experience under his belt, having lead the Kolkata Kngiht Riders to two titles.

The Preity Zinta co-owned side boasts of star players like Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Miller, K L Rahul, Aaron Finch not to forget the likes of Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Meanwhile, DD have a equal share of youth and experience with players such as Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy and Prithvi Shaw.

Toss:

KXIP have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Here is how the two teams line-up for today:

DD XI: G Gambhir, C Munro, R Pant, S Iyer, C Morris, V Shankar, D Christian, R Tewatia, A Mishra, T Boult, M Shami — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2018

KXIP XI: L Rahul, M Agarwal, K Nair, Y Singh, D Miller, MP Stoinis, A Patel, R Ashwin, A Tye, M Sharma, M Ur Rahman — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2018

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Dagar, Aaron Finch, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, Andrew Tye, Ben Dwarshuis, Ankit Rajpoot, Pardeep Sahu, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 pm IST on Sunday (April 8)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.