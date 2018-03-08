2018 Nidahas Trophy, BAN vs IND: Shikhar Dhawan's 55 guides India to 6-wicket win

Shikhar Dhawan got to his sixth T20I fifty. (Photo: AP)

Colombo: India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their 2018 Nidahas Trophy encounter here on Thursday, as the Men in Blue claimed their first win in the tri-series, also involving hosts Sri Lanka.

Shikhar Dhawan was the star with the bat as he played a fine knock of 55 runs.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain had removed Rohit Sharma (17 runs) and Rishab Pant (7) respectively.

However, Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan put up a 68-run stand after which the former departed for 28.

Dhawan, too, departed for 55 runs, but in the end it was Manish Pandey (27 runs) and Dinesh Karthik (2 runs) who steered the Men in Blue home.

India 123-4 from 16.4 overs

WICKET! Taskin Ahmed gets the crucial wicket of dangerman Shikhar Dhawan, as he departs for 55.

India 108-3 from 14.1 overs

WICKET! India are on the verge of a win here, but Rubel Hossain's second wicket has seen off Suresh Raina for 28 runs.

India 40-2 from 5.1 overs

WICKET! Rishab Pant has been clean bowled by Rubel Hossain, as India lose two consecutive wickets.

India 28-1 from 3.3 overs

WICKET! Mustafizur Rahman removes captain Rohit Sharma, as he is clean bowled by the pacer.

Bangladesh innings

India restricted Bangladesh to 139-8 from 20 overs in their 2018 Nidahas Trophy encounter here on Thursday.

Vijay Shankar got his first wickets in his international career for India as he finished with a spell of 2-32.

Jaydev Unadkat, too, got three wickets, finishing with a spell of 3-38.

While Liton Das scored 34, Sabbir Rahman played a knock of 30.

Captain Mahmudullah scored just one run as things got worse for the Men in Green.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur, too got one wicket each as India completed a complete domination in terms of bowling.

Bangladesh 134-7 from 18.5 overs

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat gets his third wicket as he removes Sabbir Rahman.

Bangladesh 118-6 from 16.4 overs

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat gets his second wicket as he sees off Mehidy Hasan. Bangladesh are in trouble here.

Bangladesh 107-5 from 15.1 overs

WICKET! Liton Das departs for 34 as Suresh Raina completes a good catch off Chahal's delivery.

Bangladesh 72-4 from 10.5 overs

WICKET! In exactly two overs, Vijay Shankar has got his second wicket as he sees off captain Mahmudullah. India are in command right now.

Bangladesh 66-3 from 8.5 overs

WICKET! Vijay Shankar gets his first ever international wicket as the ball edges through to Dinesh Karthik, thereby dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh 35-2 from 5 overs

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat completes a good catch at short fine leg as Shardul Thakur gets his first wicket.

Bangladesh 20-1 from 2.4 overs

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat gets the early breakthrough for India as he removes Soumya Sarkar.

Toss update

Rohit Sharma won the toss in their second Nidahas Trophy match against Bangladesh and elected to field.

While India are unchanged from their opening loss to Sri Lanka, the Bangla Tigers will rely on the services of Mahmudullah to lead the side after Shakib al Hasan was ruled out due to a finger injury.

Here's how the teams will lineup:

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, S Raina, M Pandey, R Pant, D Karthik, W Sundar, V Shankar, J Unadkat, Y Chahal, S Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2018

BAN XI: T Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, M Rahim, L Das, S Rahman, M Hasan, N Islam, R Hossain, T Ahmed, M Rahman — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2018

Preview:

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to bounce back in style when the Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in their second match of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy here on Thursday.

The Virat Kohli-less side lost their opening encounter to Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday, despite a knock of 90 by opener Shikhar Dhawan, which led the visitors to 174.

Kusal Perera starred with the bat in the previous match for the hosts, and scored 66 runs in that match.

This is Bangladesh’s first match of the tournament, and they had beaten Sri Lanka Board President’s XI by 41 runs in a practice match earlier.

The key for India will be an opening partnership by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The stand-in skipper has had a poor run of form since his knock of 115 during an ODI against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Liton Das, Mahmudullah(captain)