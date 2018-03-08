Hasin Jahan files police complaint against Mohammed Shami, says he fixed matches

Jahan, who got married to the UP-born pacer in 2014 has also registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: A day after accusing her husband Mohammed Shami of having extra-marital affairs, Hasin Jahan has launched another scathing attack on the Team India bowler, having accused him of match-fixing.

Jahan alleged that the Bengal pacer took money from a Pakistani woman by the name of Alishba under the influence of England-based businessman Mohammed Bhai.

“If Mohammed Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof,” she was quoted saying to ABP.

Jahan, who got married to the UP-born speedster in 2014 has also registered a complaint against him at Lal Bazar Police Station in Kolkata. Previously on Wednesday, in a series of posts on Facebook and WhatsApp chats, Jahan accused Shami of cheating on her.

Jahan also alleged that Shami’s brother and mother attempted to take her life.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” she said.

She further stated that Shami raised hands on her after the South Africa Test tour in January 2018 and make her stay quiet.

“Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough. I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke.

"I cannot tolerate this anymore and I have decided to take legal actions with all the available evidence. Instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill," she added.

Shami, however, remained calm about the issue and said he'll discuss it with his in-laws.

"Hasin(wife) and her family have been saying that we will sit and talk out all issues, but I don't know who has been misleading her. As far as allegation of compromising my performance playing for the country is concerned, I would rather die than do something like this," he told ANI.