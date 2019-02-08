LIVE| NZ vs Ind 2nd T20: Krunal Pandya on fire as Williamson departs

search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 8, 2019, 10:48 am IST
Updated Feb 8, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Score after 10 overs, New Zealand 60-4, de Grandhomme 5(6), Ross Taylor 7(11); Krunal Pandya 3-0-10-3.
Auckland: New Zealand were four down after having lost Kane Williamson. Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme will look to build a strong partnership for the hosts.

New Zealand 50-4 after 7.5 overs

 

LBW! Krunal Pandya is on a roll! He removes Kane Williamson for 20.

New Zealand 43-3 after 6 overs

LBW! Another one bites the dust. This time it Daryl Mitchell who goes for 1. Krunal Pandya has now taken two wickets in his very first over. NZ 43/3.

New Zealand 41-2 after 5.2 overs

CAUGHT! Krunal Pandya strikes in his first over as he removes the dangerous Colin Munro for 12.

New Zealand 15-1 after 2.3 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes as he removes Tim Seifert who gets a thin inside edge towards Dhoni

Toss update

New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat. Both the teams remain unchanged.

Preview

Hosts New Zealand came back to winning ways after crushing India in the first T20 on Wednesday, and they will look to seal the series in the second match here on Friday.

A match-winning knock by Tim Seifert and a successful spell by Tim Southee (3/17) guided the hosts to an 80-run win as the visitors suffered their heaviest-ever T20I defeat.

Seifert top-scored with 84 runs taking the Kiwis to 219-6. In reply, Dhoni top-scored for India with 39 runs as they were bundled out for 139.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar was promoted to number three and did alright with an 18-ball 27. It remains to be seen if he gets another shot at the same position or the team brings in Shubman Gill, who would be desperate to perform after the two failures in ODIs.

Meanwhile, the dangerous opening duo of Colin Munro and Seifert put the Indian pacers under tremendous pressure early on in the innings during the first match and dismissing them cheaply will be crucial for the visitors' chances.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

The match starts at 11.30 AM IST.

