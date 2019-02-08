search on deccanchronicle.com
Good to see the old MS Dhoni back, his presence will be vital for India: Yuvraj Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NICOLAI NAYAK
Published Feb 8, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 9, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Yuvraj Singh shed light on how Dhoni, the enigmatic engine, operates behind the stumps.
Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Part of two World Cup-winning squads under MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh knows more than a thing or two about what it is like playing under a man who masterminds plans with utmost ease.

Sharp tactical acumen coupled with street-smart alertness make him an indispensable asset to Team India and Yuvraj shed light on how Dhoni, the enigmatic engine, operates behind the stumps.

 

“Mahi has a great cricket brain. And as a wicket-keeper, you’re in the best position to monitor a game. He not only helps the young players, but you also see him guiding Virat Kohli on the field every time,” Yuvraj told a group of select reporters during the launch of online fantasy sports platform LivePools.

The southpaw, who forged many match-winning partnerships with the Jharkhand cricketer over the years, is delighted to see the old version of Dhoni back. 

“I think he has done well fantastically over the years. He has been a great captain. His presence is vital in terms of decision-making and he is coming off a fantastic tournament in Australia. It’s good to see him hitting the ball as he used to. I wish him all the best,” the 37-year-old explained.

When questioned if the number four role was ideal for Dhoni to slot into given Team India’s middle-over conundrum, the stalwart replied: “That you will need to ask Dhoni himself, what position he wishes to bat (laughs).”

Snapped by the Mumbai Indians for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, the Punjab all-rounder was elated about the opportunity of reuniting with Rohit Sharma.

“I’m very excited to play under Rohit. He is a fantastic captain. Although he has been batting in the middle order, he is more successful as an opener. I hope to contribute in the middle and that’ll take some weight off him. He can go and play his natural game while opening. We will see how the combinations go," he added.

Yuvraj has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is raring to go full throttle for the Paltans. 

“I’m very fired up, boss. I’ve been training daily and making sure my preparations are starting now rather than later, just before the tournament. I will be going all guns blazing,” Yuvraj concluded.

Tags: ms dhoni, yuvraj singh, team india


