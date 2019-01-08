search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah rested from Australia ODIs, NZ tour; Siraj, Siddarth Kaul recalled

AFP
Published Jan 8, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Bumrah took 21 wickets in four Tests as India clinched the series 2-1.
Virat Kohli's team will now take on the hosts in three one-day internationals starting Saturday in Sydney, and then travel to New Zealand for a limited-overs series later this month. (Photo: AFP)
 Virat Kohli's team will now take on the hosts in three one-day internationals starting Saturday in Sydney, and then travel to New Zealand for a limited-overs series later this month. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday rested for the upcoming one-day series in Australia and tour of New Zealand after playing a key role in India's historic Test triumph Down Under.

Bumrah took 21 wickets in four Tests as India clinched the series 2-1. It was India's first ever Test series win in Australia after seven decades of trying.

 

Virat Kohli's team will now take on the hosts in three one-day internationals starting Saturday in Sydney, and then travel to New Zealand for a limited-overs series later this month.

"Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in statement.

Up-and-coming paceman Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the squad for Australia and the five ODI matches in New Zealand starting January 23 at Napier, the BCCI added.

Another rookie paceman Siddarth Kaul will take Bumrah's place in three Twenty20 internationals in New Zealand.

India will host Australia in five ODI matches starting February 24 in Mohali, followed by two T20 games.

India squad for the ODIs against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.

...
Tags: new zealand cricket team, australia cricket team, jasprit bumrah, mohammed siraj, siddarth kaul, team india


Related Stories

'He thinks wickets': All batsmen should be scared of lethal Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has the ability to out-think batsmen
Clarke hails Jasprit Bumrah, tips him to become no.1 bowler in all three formats
Ranji Trophy experience helped me to reverse swing: Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli consolidates position; Pant, Bumrah attain career-best rankings in Tests
Jasprit Bumrah will be x-factor for Indian attack: Damien Fleming


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Respect women: Hardik Pandya blasted for misogynistic comments on Koffee with Karan

The 25-year-old also said he wouldn’t shy away from telling his parents about losing his virginity, telling them: “Aaj mai kar ke aaya." (Photo: Screengrab)
 

How hacking into WhatsApp, iMessage can make you a millionaire

They are looking for people who can send them hacks and exploits done remotely, and are ready to pay u to $1 million. This also includes remote iOS jailbreaks and Windows exploits, reported Motherboard.
 

CES 2019: LG shows off a disappearing TV, and more

The set can still play music when the screen is rolled down completely, or display a clock when it's just partially rolled down. LG says the TV will be available later this year.
 

Trump tightens scrutiny; Chinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley

US President Donald Trump signed new legislation expanding the government’s ability to block foreign investment in US companies, regardless of the investor’s country of origin.
 

Indian scientists protest congress speakers discrediting works of Newton, Einstein

In a lecture at the Indian Science Congress and posted on YouTube, one speaker, Kannan Jegathala Krishnan said Isaac Newton was wrong about gravity, Albert Einstein made a “big blunder” and questioned Stephen Hawking’s achievements.
 

Turkey to investigate Google competition law violation

The investigation will include companies Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama, Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Limited and Alphabet Inc.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Rishabh Pant is one for future: Sourav Ganguly hails India's Test keeper-batsman

In Australia, Pant amassed 350 runs in seven innings, the second highest after Cheteshwar Pujara, while behind the stumps he broke the record for most catches -- 20 -- by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test series. (Photo: AP)

Australia vs India: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma depart for ODI series Down Under; see pics

India on Monday created history by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. (Photo: Twitter)

Will World Cup spot remain a pipe dream for Yuvraj Singh?

Yuvraj Singh

It’s more emotional than 'World Cup triumph': Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

President, PM congratulate Indian cricket team on maiden Test series win in Australia

While player of the series Cheteshwar Pujara was seen dancing with his teammates, Kohli uploaded a celebratory post in Twitter. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham