search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Score: India 30-2. Virat Kohli 0*, Cheteshwar Pujara 0*; Morne Morkel (1/16), Vernon Philander (1/13). Ind need 178 runs more to win.
Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)
 Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)

Cape Town: Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Morne Morkel during India's run chase of 208.

India 30-2 from 8.5 overs

 

WICKET! In exactly an over's time, Vernon Philander has removed the second opener, Murali Vijay, courtesy a catch by AB de Villiers.

India 30-1 from 7.5 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel has removed Shikhar Dhawan for 16, thanks to a good catch by substitute Chris Morris. India lose their first wicket.

India 28-0 from 7 overs

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have started the run chase on a cautious note, with the Decision Review System (DRS) having saved the former on a couple of occassions.

South Africa 2nd innings

After Day three of the first Test was wiped out due to rain, India bundled out South Africa for a paltry 130 in the third innings at Cape Town on Monday. With that, the visitors were set a target of 208 to chase in the fourth innings.

With Day three ending with a 77-run lead to the Proteas, the Indian pace attack ran riot to turn the match on it’s head after Hardik Pandya’s blitzkrieg with ball and bat. First to depart was Hashim Amla, followed by night watchman Kagiso Rabada – both who fell victim to Mohammed Shami.

Jasprit Bumrah then joined the party by dismissing the dangerous duo of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to pile pressure on the hosts. However, AB de Villiers was the lone survivor in the middle of the crease despite losing partners at other end.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who starred for India in the first innings then rattled the lower order with dismissals of Keshav Maharaj and Morne Morkel to make it nine wickets. Bumrah wrapped up the innings by dismissing de Villiers, who was caught on the deep-midwicket boundary line.

South Africa 130 -9 from 40.2 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel has departed in no time, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck once again. Saha, the wicketkeeper takes a good catch once again.

South Africa 122-8 from 38.4 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Keshav Maharaj, as he is caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha. 

South Africa 95-7 from 33.4 overs

WICKET! South Africa have lost yet another wicket, as Vernon Philander departs for a duck. Philander reviewed for an LBW, but did not go in his favour.

South Africa 92-6 from 30.4 overs:

WICKET! Out on a review! Bumrah has struck and Dhawan can breathe easy after that missed run-out earlier. Quinton de Kock edges it and Saha holds onto an easy catch. The on-field umpire rules in de Kock's favour but that decision is overturned following a review. Inside edge and gone. South Africa 6 down.

South Africa 82-5 from 28.5 overs:

WICKET! Ripper, an absolute ripper! Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Faf du Plessis with a peach. The ball takes off from the good length and Faf had no clue what to do with it. Saha takes an easy catch. India are on a roll this morning.

South Africa 73-4 from 25.5 overs

WICKET! South Africa have just lost their nightwatchman as Mohammed Shami dismisses Kagiso Rabada, thanks to a fantastic catch by Kohli at second slip.

South Africa 66-3 from 21.3 overs

WICKET! First breakthrough for India on Day 4! Mohammed Shami gets the crucial wicket of Hashim Amla, thanks to a superb catch by Rohit Sharma in the slips. A wicket maiden for the India pacer.

Preview

Both India and South Africa will hope that the rain Gods stay away on Monday ahead of Day 4 of the first Test here at Newlands.

After pulsating action of Test cricket for two days, the third day was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled.

The match has been evenly poised so far. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket spell helped Inda bowl out the Proteas in the first innings, it was Hardik Pandya’s knock of 93 which helped India post 209.

In reply, South Africa have so far posted a total of 65-2, maintaining a 142-run lead.

The huge blow for the hosts has been that of Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the rest of the series with an injury.

Tags: south africa vs india, cape town test, live cricket score, virat kohli
Location: South Africa, Western Cape, Cape Town


Related Stories

SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 2: Elgar, Markram take South Africa to 65-2 at stumps


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Darjeeling student creates miniature toy train models for enthusiasts world over

Anurag Lakandry says that his hobby stems from the fact that he has always been fascinated by the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway.
 

LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win

Vernon Philander celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay. (Photo: BCCI)
 

New Android malware steals credentials, impersonating UBER app

Deep linking in Android is a way to identify a specific piece of content or functionality inside an app. It is much like a web URL, but for applications.
 

Airtel updates Rs 448, Rs 509 plans to go against Jio

Under the updated Rs 448 plan, Airtel subscribers will get unlimited voice calls and 1GB 3G/4G data per day with a validity of Rs 82 days, up from 70 days.
 

Man finds python trying to swallow puppy, holds it underwater to shake it off

They showed quick thinking and submerged the canine's back in the water (Photo: AFP)
 

Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai enters 300-crore club, Ali Abbas Zafar bags unique feat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha breaks this unique MS Dhoni wicket-keeping record in Cape Town Test

During South Africa’s first innings total of 286, that saw the Indian fielders put down catches at slips, Saha was involved in five dismissals. (Photo: BCCI)

Indian Premier League set to return to South Africa for 2019 edition?

Instead, if the T20 league needs to be partially shifted out of the country due to elections, the IPL will be moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as was the case during the 2014 edition. (Photo: BCCI)

65-year-old Virat Kohli fan attempts suicide, pours kerosene and sets himself on fire

In a nearly fatal turn of events, a Virat Kohli fan attempted self-immolation after Kohli got out for five runs during the first innings of the ongoing Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town. (Photo: PTI)

Cannot run organisation on whims and fancies: Azharuddin slams HCA over meeting row

Mohammad Azharuddin raised corruption allegations against the HCA members and demanded that the association needs to be dissolved. (Photo: AP)

Astrological predictions for Virat Kohli, Team India; find out what's in store
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham