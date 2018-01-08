LIVE| SA vs Ind 1st Test, Day 4: India 2 down with 208 to win

Cape Town: Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Morne Morkel during India's run chase of 208.

India 30-2 from 8.5 overs

WICKET! In exactly an over's time, Vernon Philander has removed the second opener, Murali Vijay, courtesy a catch by AB de Villiers.

WICKET | Vijay out for 13 caught at second slip by de Villiers off Philander. India 30/2 #SAvIND #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/d33ddPFFf4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

India 30-1 from 7.5 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel has removed Shikhar Dhawan for 16, thanks to a good catch by substitute Chris Morris. India lose their first wicket.

WICKET | Morkel gets the breakthrough as Dhawan (16) knicks one to Morris for an easy catch at gully. The bounce from Morne does the trick again. India 30/1 #SAvIND #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/8txaCEe5Pe — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

India 28-0 from 7 overs

Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan have started the run chase on a cautious note, with the Decision Review System (DRS) having saved the former on a couple of occassions.

South Africa 2nd innings

After Day three of the first Test was wiped out due to rain, India bundled out South Africa for a paltry 130 in the third innings at Cape Town on Monday. With that, the visitors were set a target of 208 to chase in the fourth innings.

With Day three ending with a 77-run lead to the Proteas, the Indian pace attack ran riot to turn the match on it’s head after Hardik Pandya’s blitzkrieg with ball and bat. First to depart was Hashim Amla, followed by night watchman Kagiso Rabada – both who fell victim to Mohammed Shami.

Jasprit Bumrah then joined the party by dismissing the dangerous duo of Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock to pile pressure on the hosts. However, AB de Villiers was the lone survivor in the middle of the crease despite losing partners at other end.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who starred for India in the first innings then rattled the lower order with dismissals of Keshav Maharaj and Morne Morkel to make it nine wickets. Bumrah wrapped up the innings by dismissing de Villiers, who was caught on the deep-midwicket boundary line.

South Africa 130 -9 from 40.2 overs

WICKET! Morne Morkel has departed in no time, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck once again. Saha, the wicketkeeper takes a good catch once again.

South Africa 122-8 from 38.4 overs

WICKET! Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Keshav Maharaj, as he is caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha.

WICKET | After a few lusty blows - Keshav Maharaj edges one behind to Saha for 15. SA: 122/8, with the lead nearing 200 runs. #SAvIND #FreedomSeries #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/ap8gXznqUe — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

South Africa 95-7 from 33.4 overs

WICKET! South Africa have lost yet another wicket, as Vernon Philander departs for a duck. Philander reviewed for an LBW, but did not go in his favour.

WICKET | Shout for LBW . Philander immediately goes for a review and it's confirmed that it is hitting the stumps. SA in trouble on 95/7 with the lead on 172 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dFLfD1h8sQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

South Africa 92-6 from 30.4 overs:

WICKET! Out on a review! Bumrah has struck and Dhawan can breathe easy after that missed run-out earlier. Quinton de Kock edges it and Saha holds onto an easy catch. The on-field umpire rules in de Kock's favour but that decision is overturned following a review. Inside edge and gone. South Africa 6 down.

South Africa 82-5 from 28.5 overs:

WICKET! Ripper, an absolute ripper! Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Faf du Plessis with a peach. The ball takes off from the good length and Faf had no clue what to do with it. Saha takes an easy catch. India are on a roll this morning.

South Africa 73-4 from 25.5 overs

WICKET! South Africa have just lost their nightwatchman as Mohammed Shami dismisses Kagiso Rabada, thanks to a fantastic catch by Kohli at second slip.

South Africa 66-3 from 21.3 overs

WICKET! First breakthrough for India on Day 4! Mohammed Shami gets the crucial wicket of Hashim Amla, thanks to a superb catch by Rohit Sharma in the slips. A wicket maiden for the India pacer.

Preview

Both India and South Africa will hope that the rain Gods stay away on Monday ahead of Day 4 of the first Test here at Newlands.

After pulsating action of Test cricket for two days, the third day was washed out on Sunday without a ball being bowled.

Much better

Much brighter

Much clear

Much sunshine ☀️ #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/xyqHgqm6h0 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 8, 2018

Cricket fans we’re pleased to alert you that we’ll have some action out on the field today #SAvsIND #ProteaFire #FreedomSeries pic.twitter.com/nsnkxrB7mZ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 8, 2018

The match has been evenly poised so far. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket spell helped Inda bowl out the Proteas in the first innings, it was Hardik Pandya’s knock of 93 which helped India post 209.

In reply, South Africa have so far posted a total of 65-2, maintaining a 142-run lead.

The huge blow for the hosts has been that of Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the rest of the series with an injury.