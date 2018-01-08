Chaos after HCA blocks Mohammed Azharuddin at crucial meet

Shivlal Yadav makes a point that the Hyderabad Cricket Association did not follow the rules as former Congress MP V. Hanumantha Rao, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and former India player S.L. Venkatapathy Raju look on at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Confusion and drama reigned supreme at the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Special General Meeting on Sunday with president G. Vivekanand declaring that the Lodha Committee reforms had been adopted in to even as members lead by former internationals claimed otherwise.

There was much drama at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.

According to those present inside, members talked tough, questioning the chair as to how the reforms could be registered in the society without being passed by the general body. There was constant conundrum inside the hall with irate members frequently rushing to the dais that led to at least two adjournments.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, representing the Amberpet Cricket Club, resorted to a sit-in protest in front of the stage on receiving information that former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin was not allowed to take part in the meet and that he was stopped at the main gate of the stadium. Being a Congressman, Mr Rao also took potshots at the TRS government, of which the HCA president is an adviser and in the resultant heated exchange with him, threw the mike down before squatting. He refused to get up until Mr Azharuddin was allowed in. Later, the chair relented and Mr Azharuddin walked into the hall to a rousing welcome from hooting, whistling members.

Much before the SGM began, Mr Azharuddin lashed at the current body while talking to mediapersons. “They have committed blunders after blunders. The body itself is illegal according to the Lodha Committee. The Association cannot be run on whims and fancies. Rules and regulations have to be followed,” he said.