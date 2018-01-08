search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Chaos after HCA blocks Mohammed Azharuddin at crucial meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 8, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 8, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Angry VHR throws away mike; Vivek claims HCA adopted all recommendations.
Shivlal Yadav makes a point that the Hyderabad Cricket Association did not follow the rules as former Congress MP V. Hanumantha Rao, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and former India player S.L. Venkatapathy Raju look on at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
 Shivlal Yadav makes a point that the Hyderabad Cricket Association did not follow the rules as former Congress MP V. Hanumantha Rao, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin and former India player S.L. Venkatapathy Raju look on at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Confusion and drama reigned supreme at the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Special General Meeting on Sunday with president G. Vivekanand declaring that the Lodha Committee reforms had been adopted in to even as members lead by former internationals claimed otherwise.

There was much drama at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.

 

According to those present inside, members talked tough, questioning the chair as to how the reforms could be registered in the society without being passed by the general body. There was constant conundrum inside the hall with irate members frequently rushing to the dais that led to at least two adjournments.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, representing the Amberpet Cricket Club, resorted to a sit-in protest in front of the stage on receiving information that former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin was not allowed to take part in the meet and that he was stopped at the main gate of the stadium. Being a Congressman, Mr Rao also took potshots at the TRS government, of which the HCA president is an adviser and in the resultant heated exchange with him, threw the mike down before squatting. He refused to get up until Mr Azharuddin was allowed in. Later, the chair relented and Mr Azharuddin walked into the hall to a rousing welcome from hooting, whistling members.

Much before the SGM began, Mr Azharuddin lashed at the current body while talking to mediapersons. “They have committed blunders after blunders. The body itself is illegal according to the Lodha Committee. The Association cannot be run on whims and fancies. Rules and regulations have to be followed,” he said.

Tags: g. vivekanand, mohammed azharuddin, hyderabad cricket association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ketchup sachet found piercing intestine of woman diagnosed for bowel disease

The procedure led to the discovery of pieces of plastic packaging coming from a sachet of Heinz tomato ketchup (Photo: AP)
 

Doctors recommend spicy food and loose clothes to avoid cold hands and feet

Not being able to warm up quickly after coming home from the cold and noticing changes in skin colour can mean something far more serious (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
 

Democracy needed me: Indian-American woman to run for US Congress

Ms Miller, 53, is currently a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for which she first elected in 2010. (Photo: Facebook/ @ArunaMillerForCongress)
 

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Barcelona shell out 160 million euros to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona had tried to sign Philippe Coutinho in the summer, but his departure is a blow to Liverpool as the playmaker has just returned to top form after an injury-hit start to the season. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India Under-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw says India well prepared for World Cup

Prithvi Shaw said his team has prepared well under the guidance of Rahul Dravid and the goal is to return home with the trophy. (Photo:PTI)

South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Rain washes out Day 3 at Newlands

Match officials waited just after the scheduled tea break in the afternoon to start the play but continues rain did not allow the play to start on the third day .. (Photo: AP)

Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)

Pujara hails ‘outstanding’ Hardik, says India can chase 350-run target at Newlands

Hardik Pandya's 93 and 2/17 has given India some toehold despite a 142-run lead currently enjoyed by the home team. (Photo: AFP)

SA v IND, 1st Test: We want to make it hard for India to score, says Kagiso Rabada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham