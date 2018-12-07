LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 2: Peter Handscomb departs, Aussies 6 down

Ravichandran Ashwin has picked up three wickets so far, whereas Ishant Sharma is the other wicket-taker. (Photo: AFP)

Adelaide: Australia lost half their side following Peter Handscomb's dismissal.

Australia 127-6 after 63 overs

WICKET! It's Test wicket number 50 against Australia for Ishant Sharma as he removes Tim Paine for 5 runs.

Captain Tim Paine is OUT! Ishant Sharma gets his second wicket. Australia 127/6 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/116gt4a8GJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2018

Australia 120-5 after 57.3 overs

WICKET! Handscomb is dismissed for 34 runs as he is caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Bumrah's bowling

Tea break report

Australia continued to recover from their early blow as Peter Handscomb (33 not out) and Travis Head's (17 not out) partnership reached 30 runs.

Ashwin remained with three wickets while Ishant Sharma was the other wicket-taker.

That will be Tea. Australia are 117/4 with Handscomb and Head at the crease. Australia trail by 133. Ashwin's figures 3/38 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nGoWZ8mmJe — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2018

Australia 87-4 after 39.3 overs

WICKET! Ashwin bowls the right length as Usman Khawaja is caught behind by Rishabh Pant.

Australia 59-3 after 28 overs

BOWLED'EM! Ashwin does the damage again, this time ensures that the bails come off by dismissing Shaun Marsh.

Australia 45-2 after 21.1 overs

WICKET! Ashwin sees off Marcus Harris as he is caught by Murali Vijay at silly mid off.

Australia 0-1 after 0.3 overs

BOWLED 'EM! Ishant Sharma provides India a dream start as he sees off Aaron Finch for a duck.

Australia 1st innings

Australia went past 100 despite losing four wickets in reply to India’s total of 250 with Peter Handscomb and Travis Head at the crease.

The visitors were bowled out for 250 earlier on Day two shortly after the dismissal of centurion Cheteshwar Pujara (123 runs).

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.