IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: India win toss and elect to bowl

India faced a shocking defeat in the first T20 match at the hands of underdogs Bangladesh. (Photo: PTI)

Rajkot: Indian captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl.

India faced a shocking defeat in the first T20 match at the hands of underdogs Bangladesh. Rohit and Co. will be expecting to return to winning ways in Rajkot. There were predictions of heavy rains but it has been bright and sunny throughout the day.

India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed

Bangladesh Playing 11: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain