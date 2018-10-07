Kohli wants WAGs to accompany players throughout on away tours; here’s CoA's response

Virat Kohli put forth a request before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives of players to extend their stay during overseas tours. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: No decision will be taken in the near future regarding the request to allow wives of cricketers to stay for the entire duration of overseas tours, Committee of Administrators (CoA) sources said on Sunday.

This comes after Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli put forth a request before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives of players to extend their stay during overseas tours.

Reacting to the same, CoA sources told ANI, "Yes he (Virat) had requested, but we are not going to take any decision soon. We have said that we will leave it to the new office bearers. The policy will not change now."

It is learnt that the CoA has asked Team India manager Sunil Subramaniam to make a formal request.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Earlier this year, the BCCI had announced that wives and girlfriends of cricketers will be allowed to stay with their partners for a duration of two weeks while the team is touring overseas.