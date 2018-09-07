search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 1: Hosts off to a decent start

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 7, 2018, 2:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 7, 2018, 3:54 pm IST
Svore, England 13-0 (1st innings), Alastair Cook 8*, Keaton Jennings 4*; Jasprit Bumrah 0/2, Ishant Sharma 0/10.
London: England have opted to bat after winning the toss.

For India, Hanuma Vihari makes his Test debut, coming in place of Hardik Pandya.

Here is the confirmed playing XI for both teams:

Preview

All eyes will be on England’s Alastair Cook as he prepares to bid adieu to international cricket when the hosts take on Virat Kohli-led India in the fifth Test starting at The Oval on Friday.

Cook, who will play his 161st and final Test, recently announced that the upcoming Test would be his last international game.

Meanwhile, with Joe Root and co already having sealed the series 3-1, the visitors will play for pride and hope to sign off the tour on a high.

Despite coming close in the previous Test at Southampton, England bowlers were too good for the visitors as they are still in search for a first Test series win in England since 2007.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting if Hanuma Vihari gets a game ahead of Hardik Pandya. Vihari is yet to make his international debut.

Squad:

England: Joe Root(Captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow(wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope

India: Virat Kohli(Captain),  Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, , Prithvi Shaw.

atch-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 3.30 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3HD.

