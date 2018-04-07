search on deccanchronicle.com
National Security Guard to guard IPL at Uppal Stadium

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Apr 7, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 12:57 am IST
A dedicated SHE team was also set up to address women safety issues and a vendor supervising team to control hawkers and prices.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) keeps getting bigger with each passing edition and the return of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Shane Warne-coached Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the 11th edition only adds to the cult of the most popular Twenty20 league in the world. (Photo: Twitter / Indian Premier League)
Hyderabad: National Security Guard (NSG), the elite commando force specialised in tackling terrorists, would guard the upcoming IPL Season XI T20 matches to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal from April 9 to May 19. Teams from elite commando force OCTOPUS would also be deployed at the stadium to attend any emergency. This would the first time the force was being pressed to service for IPL. A dedicated SHE team was also set up to address women safety issues and a vendor supervising team to control hawkers and prices.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Friday reviewed security arrangements at the stadium which would host seven matches. Strength was increased to 2,500 from 1,800 the previous year. Around eight ambulances would be deployed and five fire tenders kept ready. Police also instructed the Hyderabad Cricket Association and the management of Sun Risers Hyderabad to provide sufficient tents, chairs and drinking water to all the spectators and police personal.

 

Security personnel to be deployed at the stadium, which had a 38,000 seating capacity, were drawn from different wings. “To improve the surveillance, 100 CCTV cameras are being installed, including at vehicle check points and parking places to cover the entire area. A joint command and control room is also set up inside the stadium to monitor all the cameras,” said the Commissioner.

In addition, anti-sabotage checks with the help of bomb disposal teams would be present round the clock till the match was completed. Scanners were also installed at the stadium to enable police to detect explosives and other prohibited material inside the venue. “Additional bandobast arrangements were being made in and around the stadium round the clock with octopus and NGS teams,” he added. Mounted police force would also be deployed during the matches. 

