LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: Paltans lose Ewin Lewis and Rohit Sharma early on

Sports, Cricket

Published Apr 7, 2018, 7:32 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Score after 4 over, Mumbai Indians 22-2: Ishan Kishan 6(4), Suryakumar Yadav 0(0); Watson 2-0-12-1
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings have struck early on with the wickets of Evin Lewis and Rohit Sharma. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are at the crease.

MI 22-2 after 4 overs:

 

WICKET! CSK on a roll here. Watson bowls a good length delivery shaping away from the right-hander and Rohit miscues his shot in an attempt to clobber it over mid-wicket. Gets a top edge and Ambati Rayudu at backward point takes a safe catch.

MI 12-3 after 3 overs:

WICKET! CSK get the first breakthrough and it's a duck for the West Indian on his IPL debut. Chahar bowls it full, swinging into the left-hander, who misses after an attempt to flick it towards the on-side. Umpire raises his finger and DRS review show the ball hitting the leg stump.

Toss:

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl. Here's how both the teams line up -

Preview:

After a two-year return from a spot-fixing ban, all eyes will be on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they clash with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opener of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Two of the most decorated teams since the decade-long inception, MS Dhoni’s Yellow Brigade and the Paltans share a fierce rivalry. CSK claimed the first title in the cash-rich Twenty20 league by beating MI in the finals, back in 2010. However, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai avenged defeat by defeating CSK in two subsequent finals later on.  

The two franchises boast one of the strongest squads and would ensure to start their campaign with a bang. Mumbai will once again rely on Rohit Sharma, whose experience and captaincy has brought them immense success.

The likes of Elvin Lewis and Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddesh Lad add more firepower to the batting order. Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal will also have a major role to play.

Though the spin department doesn’t come with much experience, pacers Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah will spearhead the attack.

CSK, on the other hand, have a more balanced team having retained their core of Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. Names like Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Faf Du Plessis, Sam Billings and Shane Watson are the other big names that can make a huge difference to the game.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Saturday (April 7)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

