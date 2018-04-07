search on deccanchronicle.com
2018 IPL Opening Ceremony Live: Bollywood superstars dazzle audience at Wankhede

Published Apr 7, 2018, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2018, 6:57 pm IST
Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament.
 All the eight teams will be battling out for next two months to gain th trophy. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: 7:00 pm: Hrithik Roshan presents the final performance at Wankhede

6:37 pm:Tamannah Bhatia performs on Baahubali song

 

Singer Mika performs on Damadum Mast Kalamdar and aaj ki party song 

Jacqueline Fernandez dances on hit Bollywood songs like Ek Do teen, oonchi hai building

6:32 pm: Rohit Sharma gets huge reception as he walks on stage with  IPL trophy

6:22 pm: Varun Dhawan and Prabhudeva  entertain audience with their dance performance.

6:19 pm: IPLchairman Rajeev Shukla has  officially declared the tournament open

The Indian Premier League is as much about the cricketing action on the field as it is a carnival for the fans. The euphoria that lasts for close to one and-a-half month starts with the gala opening ceremony at the venue of the opening game. But the 11th edition of the IPL shall see 8 separate opening ceremonies at the home grounds of the 8 franchises.

The eight captain for this year’s IPL are: MS Dhoni (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), Ajinkya Rahane (RR), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), R Ashwin (KXIP), Gautam Gambhir (DD), Kane Williamson (SRH), and Virat Kohli (RCB).

