Ranji Trophy: Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate star as Vidarbha clinch second title

Published Feb 7, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Feb 7, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Set a target of 206, Saurashtra folded for 127, giving Vidarbha their second title triumph in India's marquee first-class tournament.
Defending champions Vidarbha won the 85th Ranji Trophy title, beating Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Nagpur: Defending champions Vidarbha won the 85th Ranji Trophy title, beating Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash here on Thursday.

Set a target of 206, Saurashtra folded for 127 in 58.4 overs, giving Vidarbha their second title triumph in the country's marquee first-class tournament.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate was the star for Vidarbha, claiming six wickets in his 24 overs in the second innings. He had picked up 5/98 in the first innings.

Star batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a stellar role in India's maiden Test series triumph on the Australian soil last month, could not come good for Saurashtra and was dismissed cheaply in both the innings.

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha: 312 and 200

Saurashtra: 307 and 127 all out in 58.4 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 52, Aditya Sarwate (6/59).

Tags: ranji trophy, vidarbha cricket team, saurashtra cricket team


