Ranji Trophy: Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Sarwate star as Vidarbha clinch second title

Defending champions Vidarbha won the 85th Ranji Trophy title, beating Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nagpur: Defending champions Vidarbha won the 85th Ranji Trophy title, beating Saurashtra by 78 runs in the summit clash here on Thursday.

Vidarbha defeat Saurashtra by 78 runs in the Ranji Trophy final



Set a target of 206, Saurashtra folded for 127 in 58.4 overs, giving Vidarbha their second title triumph in the country's marquee first-class tournament.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate was the star for Vidarbha, claiming six wickets in his 24 overs in the second innings. He had picked up 5/98 in the first innings.

Star batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who played a stellar role in India's maiden Test series triumph on the Australian soil last month, could not come good for Saurashtra and was dismissed cheaply in both the innings.

Brief Scores:

Vidarbha: 312 and 200

Saurashtra: 307 and 127 all out in 58.4 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 52, Aditya Sarwate (6/59).