LIVE| South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: Kohli's 34th ton leads India's charge

Cape Town: JP Duminy and Chris Morris have brought South Africa back into this game as the two have managed to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya in quick succession in the third ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday. MS Dhoni has joined Virat Kohli in the middle.

India 188-4 from 32.5 overs:

WICKET! Chris Morris has removed Hardik Pandya. The Indian all-rounder chased a wide delivery as India have lost their fourth wicket. South Africa are making a solid comeback in this match.

India 160-3 from 27.4 overs:

WICKET! Oh Rahane, what have you done! Duminy has struck again. This is turning out to be a good passage of play for South Africa. Rahane dances down the track to take on Duminy and completely miscues his shot and Phehlukwayo takes a fine catch.

India 140-2 from 23.1 overs:

WICKET! How South Africa needed it! JP Duminy has struck as Shilkhar Dhawan departs. Markram takes a fine catch to break the Kohli-Dhawan stand.

India 105-1 from 18 overs:

Dhawan has moved past 50, Kohli has entered 40s and India have moved past 100 as the Delhi duo has brought up a hundred-run stand. South Africa have had their moments but the Indians have managed to throw away their wickets.

India 52-1 from 11 overs:

Fifty up for India and the fifty of the Kohli-Dhawan partnership as well. India are slowly but surely making a move here.

India 28-1 from 6 overs

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have taken India back to safety after having lost Rohit Sharma in the first over. The next 10 overs will be crucial, as the duo will hope to build a strong partnership.

India 0-1 from 1 over

WICKET! Kagiso Rabada begins with a wicket maiden as he removes Rohit Sharma.

Toss

Aiden Markram has won the toss and South Africa have elected to bowl in the third ODI against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday.

South Africa wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 3rd ODI against India

While India have retained the same playing XI which powered them to victory in the first two ODIs in Durban and Centurion respectively, South Africa have made a couple of changes to their team.

Quinton de Kock, who got injured in the second ODI before being ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series and three Twenty20s, is replaced by debutant Heinrich Klaasen. Morne Morkel too is not a part of the team and Lungi Ngidi will make his ODI debut.

Andile Phehlukwayo has come in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa playing XI: Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungisani Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Here is how Virat Kohli's men will lineup.

Preview

After crushing South Africa by nine wickets in the second ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Virat Kohli’s Team India will look to take an unprecedented 3-0 lead when they face a depleted South African team in the third ODI at Newlands here on Wednesday.

The visitors dismantled the Proteas in the first two matches played in Durban and Centurion and would look to continue their form in the third ODI.

Rohit Sharma taking a close look at the pitch before the start of the 3rd ODI

The Aiden Markram-led side has been hit by injuries since the start of the ODI series, and the list just increased with important players sitting out due to injury.

AB de Villiers was the first one to be ruled out of the first three ODIs, who was followed by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis to be sidelined after injuring his finger in the first ODI. The latest player to join the list was wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who suffered a wrist injury in the second ODI.

Team India is already oozing with confidence after winning the first two matches. Wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have performed exceptionally well on the South African pitches causing maximum damage in both the matches. The young spinners have shared 13 wickets in the first two games helping India to comfortable victories.

South Africa, who so far struggled to contain the Indian spinners, asked for five wrist spinners during the practice session ahead of third ODI, to help them counter the wrist-spin threat.

While South Africa will look to win the match and stay alive in the series, India on the other hand will look to continue their winning momentum.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk).

