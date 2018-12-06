LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara falls for 123 just before stumps

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th Test century as India continued their fightback on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia.(Photo: Twitter / BCCI)

Adelaide: Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th Test century as India continued their fightback on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia.

India 227-8 after 84.3 overs

100! Cheteshwar Pujara gets to his 16th Test century, 3rd against Australia, first in Australia.

What an innings from Cheteshwar Pujara.



Brings up his 16th Test ton and also completes 5000 Test runs

India 210-8 after 82.4 overs

WICKET! Ishant Sharma is clean bowled by Mitchell Starc, dismissed for four runs.

India 189-7 after 74 overs

WICKET! Peter Handscomb does no mistake as he takes a catch at second slip to see off R Ashwin courtesy a wicket by Pat Cummins

India 148-6 after 58.4 overs

FIFTY! Cheteshwar Pujara gets to his 20th Test half century as India continue the fightback.

Tea break report

India lost Rohit Sharma for 37 runs but Cheteshwar Pujara (46 not out) ensured that the visitors kept fighting as they headed for tea at 143-6.

Pujara remains unbeaten with Ravichandran Ashwin (5 not out) at the other end.

Both Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood picked up a couple of wickets each as the second session too belonged to the hosts despite an Indian fightback.

Rishabh Pant was also dismissed during the session as he was caught behind by Tim Paine off Lyon’s delivery.

India 127-6 after 49.1 overs

WICKET! Rishabh Pant is caught behind by Tim Paine as Nathan Lyon strikes once again.

Nathan Lyon gets his second wicket. Rishabh Pant departs scoring 25.

India 86-5 after 37.3 overs

WICKET! Nathan Lyon sees off an in-form Rohit Sharma for 37 runs as Marcus Harris takes a comfortable catch at deep square.

India 41-4 after 20.2 overs

WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane is caught at second slip by Peter Handscomb as Josh Hazlewood completes the dismissal.

India 19-3 after 10.3 overs

WICKET! A huge moment in the Test match as Pat Cummins removes Virat Kohli for three runs courtesy a catch by Usman Khawaja at gully.

India 15-2 after 7 overs

WICKET! Murali Vijay is caught behind by Tim Paine as Mitchell Starc completes a soft dismissal.

India 3-1 after 2 overs

WICKET! Josh Hazlewood dismisses KL Rahul via a fuller delivery as Aaron Finch completes the dismissal.

Preview

Visitors India had a forgettable start to their Test series against Australia on Thursday as they finished at 56-4 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test here.

While the openers KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) failed to get the visitors to a strong start, it was not Virat Kohli’s day as he was dismissed for three runs by Pat Cummins.

However, Rohit Sharma, who was selected over Hanuma Vihari has so far ensured a strong fightback by the tourists with Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end.

Toss update:

India won the toss and elected to bat.

AUS XI: M Harris, A Finch, U Khawaja, S Marsh, P Handscomb, T Head, T Paine, P Cummins, M Starc, N Lyon, J Hazlewood

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.