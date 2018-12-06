search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th Test century as India continued their fightback on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia.(Photo: Twitter / BCCI) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara falls for 123 just before stumps
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st Test, Day 1: Pujara falls for 123 just before stumps

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Updated Dec 6, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Score, India 250-9 (1st innings), Cheteshwar Pujara 123, Mohammed Shami 6*; Josh Hazlewood 2/52, Nathan Lyon 2/83.
Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th Test century as India continued their fightback on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia.(Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th Test century as India continued their fightback on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia.(Photo: Twitter / BCCI)

Adelaide: Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 16th Test century as India continued their fightback on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia.

India 227-8 after 84.3 overs

 

100! Cheteshwar Pujara gets to his 16th Test century, 3rd against Australia, first in Australia.

India 210-8 after 82.4 overs

WICKET! Ishant Sharma is clean bowled by Mitchell Starc, dismissed for four runs.

India 189-7 after 74 overs

WICKET! Peter Handscomb does no mistake as he takes a catch at second slip to see off R Ashwin courtesy a wicket by Pat Cummins

India 148-6 after 58.4 overs

FIFTY! Cheteshwar Pujara gets to his 20th Test half century as India continue the fightback.

Tea break report

India lost Rohit Sharma for 37 runs but Cheteshwar Pujara (46 not out) ensured that the visitors kept fighting as they headed for tea at 143-6.

Pujara remains unbeaten with Ravichandran Ashwin (5 not out) at the other end.

Both Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood picked up a couple of wickets each as the second session too belonged to the hosts despite an Indian fightback.

Rishabh Pant was also dismissed during the session as he was caught behind by Tim Paine off Lyon’s delivery.

India 127-6 after 49.1 overs

WICKET! Rishabh Pant is caught behind by Tim Paine as Nathan Lyon strikes once again.

India 86-5 after 37.3 overs

WICKET! Nathan Lyon sees off an in-form Rohit Sharma for 37 runs as Marcus Harris takes a comfortable catch at deep square.

India 41-4 after 20.2 overs

WICKET! Ajinkya Rahane is caught at second slip by Peter Handscomb as Josh Hazlewood completes the dismissal.

India 19-3 after 10.3 overs

WICKET! A huge moment in the Test match as Pat Cummins removes Virat Kohli for three runs courtesy a catch by Usman Khawaja at gully.

India 15-2 after 7 overs

WICKET! Murali Vijay is caught behind by Tim Paine as Mitchell Starc completes a soft dismissal.

India 3-1 after 2 overs

WICKET! Josh Hazlewood dismisses KL Rahul via a fuller delivery as Aaron Finch completes the dismissal.

Preview

Visitors India had a forgettable start to their Test series against Australia on Thursday as they finished at 56-4 at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test here.

While the openers KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) failed to get the visitors to a strong start, it was not Virat Kohli’s day as he was dismissed for three runs by Pat Cummins.

However, Rohit Sharma, who was selected over Hanuma Vihari has so far ensured a strong fightback by the tourists with Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end.

Toss update:

India won the toss and elected to bat.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

...
Tags: australia vs india, adelaide test, live cricket score, team india, australian cricket team




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

9-yr-old boy overturns century-old ban on snowball fights in Colorado town

'Today's kids need reasons to play outside. Research suggests that a lack of exposure to the outdoors can lead to obesity, ADHD, anxiety, depression,' the 9-year-old said as he appeared before the town trustees. (Representational image | AFP)
 

Nokia 8.1 launched: Specifications, price, and more

The Nokia 8.1 features a 12MP main camera with ZEISS Optics with a 1/2.55-inch super sensitive sensor with large 1.4 micron pixels for better light capture.
 

World’s first 5G Snapdragon 855 phone will be from OnePlus

OnePlus’s next flagship will be among the first to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform.
 

World's first baby born via womb transplant from dead donor

Before uterus transplants became possible, the only options to have a child were adoption or surrogacy.
 

Facebook gave data on user's friends to certain companies

The documents show that Facebook tracked growth of competitors and denied them access to user data available to others.
 

Huawei’s CFO arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US

US authorities have been probing Huawei, one of the world’s largest makers of telecommunications network equipment, since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping US-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of US export and sanctions laws.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab appoint Australia's Ryan Harris as bowling coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have appointed former Australian pacer Ryan Harris as their bowling coach. The 39-year-old has replaced Venkatesh Prasad who had resigned recently from the position. (Photo: AFP)

I took it in my stride: DK on Test axe

Dinesh Karthik

One last time: Gautam Gambhir gets ready for last hurrah against Andhra

While it's a dream for any player to retire in an Indian jersey, Gambhir will be happy that he is calling it quits on his own terms even though his state team is in a spot of bother. (Photo: PTI)

West Indies recall Darren Bravo for ODIs vs Bangladesh

Middle-order batsman Darren Bravo was recalled Wednesday after more than two years away from ODI cricket as the West Indies named a 15-man squad for their three-match series against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2019 Auction: 70 spots, 1003 players and a new auctioneer

Among the foreign players, 35 Australians have registered themselves while 27 players are from Afghanistan. The highest number of players registered -- 59 -- are from South Africa while USA, Hong Kong and Ireland have one player each in the initial list. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham