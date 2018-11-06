LIVE| Ind vs WI 2nd T20I: Windies win toss, opts to field

International cricket will return to Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium after 24 years on Tuesday when Rohit Sharma-led India take on Carlos Brathwaite’s West Indies in the second T20I. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: West Indies have won the toss and they have put the hosts to bat.

India have made one change, bringing back Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Umesh Yadav.

WI XI: S Hope, D Ramdin, S Hetmyer, K Pollard, D Bravo, N Pooran, C Brathwaite, F Allen, K Paul, K Pierre, O Thomas — BCCI (@BCCI) November 6, 2018

Preview

The last international cricket match Lucknow hosted was 24 years ago.



Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium becomes India's 52nd International Cricket Venue



Wishing both teams @BCCI & @windiescricket best of luck for the 2nd T20I #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LjIpA7A5fI — UPCA (@UPCACricket) November 6, 2018

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and sealing the same will be their top priority. The hosts’ road to victory in the first match was not easy after the top-order, including Rohit and Dhawan, failed to produce big scores.

However, it was a debut to remember for Krunal Pandya as he and Dinesh Karthik took the Men in Blue beyond the finish line with 13 balls to spare in Kolkata.

The Windies, meanwhile, will have a lot of questions to be answered after they were bowled out for 109, and more importantly failing to defend that despite taking half of the hosts’ wickets.

Captain Brathwaite, though, looked impressive in terms of his bowling, finishing his four-over spell by taking two wickets and conceding just 11 runs.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (Captain), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas.

Match-timing:

The match is scheduled to start at 7 P.M. IST.

Live streaming:

The live streaming of the second India versus West Indies match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

Live telecast:

The live telecast of the match will available across various Star Sports channels.