Sports Cricket 06 Oct 2019 India wins first Tes ...
Sports, Cricket

India wins first Test against South Africa by 203 runs

PTI
Published Oct 6, 2019, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 6, 2019, 3:10 pm IST
Defending a 395-run target, India rode on bowling exploits of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.
Mohammad Shami took five wickets and Ravindra Jadeja scalped four, while Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets. (Photo: PTI)
 Mohammad Shami took five wickets and Ravindra Jadeja scalped four, while Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets. (Photo: PTI)

Visakhapatnam: India dismissed South Africa for 191 runs in their second innings on the fifth and final day to win the opening Test by 203 runs here on Sunday.

Defending a 395-run target, India rode on bowling exploits of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami to complete the win and help the team take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

 

Shami took five wickets and Jadeja scalped four, while Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets.

Resuming at 11 for one, South Africa were reduced to 117 for 8 at lunch.

In the post-lunch session, the Proteas lost the remaining two wickets, bundled out for 191 in 63.5 overs.

On Saturday, India declared their second innings at 323-4 in 67 overs to set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa.

South Africa were 11-1 at stumps on day four.

Earlier, the Proteas were bowled out for 431 in their first innings in reply to India's 502 for seven declared.

Brief score:

India: 502/7 dec & 323/4 dec (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 81, Ravindra Jadeja 40, Virat Kohli 31 no, Ajinkya Rahane 27 no, Keshav Maharaj 2/129)

South Africa: 431 and (target 395) 191 all out in 63.5 overs (D Piedt 56, S Muthusamy 49; Mohammed Shami 5/35, Ravindra Jadeja 4/51).

...
Tags: india vs south africa, indian cricket team, south africa cricket team
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Sports

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as 'a safe breeding ground for terrorists.' (Photo: AFP)

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, terms Pakistan as safe breeding ground for terrorists

Rohit Sharma, the right-handed batsman broke the 23-year-old record previously held by Wasim Akram. (Photo: AP)

Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram's 23-year-old record

Rohit Sharma, who is India's vice-captain in limited-overs cricket, said opening the innings in the longer format didn't come as a surprise as he had already been told a few years back that such an opportunity may come his way. (Photo: PTI)

'My job is to play in certain manner and I will try doing that': Rohit Sharma

India is in a dominating position in the match as South Africa has lost eight wickets and still requires 278 runs to win the match. (Photo: PTI)

New world record created in India vs South Africa Test



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti Baleno RS prices Slashed by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti is unlikely to upgrade the 1.0-litre boosterjet engine to make it BS6 compliant.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 5: Girls get back at boys by nominating them

Boys from Bigg Boss 13.
 

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; find out

Ranveer Singh.
 

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Samsung’s back in the mid-range game

With cut-throat competition in the segment, Samsung resurrects their M-series king, the M30s, taking all the good stuff from the M30 and adding more to get back in the modern mid-range game.
 

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her speech

Now, after Putin's statements, she's changed it to "A kind but poorly informed teenager". (Photo: Screengrab)
 

US man sues wife's lover for marriage failure, wins USD 7,50,000

His lawyer, Cindy Mills, tries at least one such case in court every year. In 2010, one of her clients was awarded USD 5.9 million in a similar situation. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Rohit Sharma breaks Wasim Akram's 23-year-old record

Rohit Sharma, the right-handed batsman broke the 23-year-old record previously held by Wasim Akram. (Photo: AP)

Mohammad Kaif slams Imran Khan, terms Pakistan as safe breeding ground for terrorists

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as 'a safe breeding ground for terrorists.' (Photo: AFP)

'My job is to play in certain manner and I will try doing that': Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who is India's vice-captain in limited-overs cricket, said opening the innings in the longer format didn't come as a surprise as he had already been told a few years back that such an opportunity may come his way. (Photo: PTI)

New world record created in India vs South Africa Test

India is in a dominating position in the match as South Africa has lost eight wickets and still requires 278 runs to win the match. (Photo: PTI)

IND vs SA 1st Test: Shami, Jadeja put India on cusp of big win

Mohammad Shami castled Temba Bavuma (0), Faf du Plessis (13) and first-innings centurion Quinton de Kock (0) in two short bursts to break the backbone of South African batting. (Photo:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham