India wins first Test against South Africa by 203 runs

Visakhapatnam: India dismissed South Africa for 191 runs in their second innings on the fifth and final day to win the opening Test by 203 runs here on Sunday.

Defending a 395-run target, India rode on bowling exploits of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami to complete the win and help the team take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Shami took five wickets and Jadeja scalped four, while Ravichandran Ashwin took one to equal Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan in becoming the joint-fastest to take 350 wickets.

Resuming at 11 for one, South Africa were reduced to 117 for 8 at lunch.

In the post-lunch session, the Proteas lost the remaining two wickets, bundled out for 191 in 63.5 overs.

On Saturday, India declared their second innings at 323-4 in 67 overs to set an improbable 395-run target for South Africa.

South Africa were 11-1 at stumps on day four.

Earlier, the Proteas were bowled out for 431 in their first innings in reply to India's 502 for seven declared.

Brief score:

India: 502/7 dec & 323/4 dec (Rohit Sharma 127, Cheteshwar Pujara 81, Ravindra Jadeja 40, Virat Kohli 31 no, Ajinkya Rahane 27 no, Keshav Maharaj 2/129)

South Africa: 431 and (target 395) 191 all out in 63.5 overs (D Piedt 56, S Muthusamy 49; Mohammed Shami 5/35, Ravindra Jadeja 4/51).